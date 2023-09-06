Brent McDonald joins Cetera Advisor Networks

Established advisor and team with practice of more than $154 million moves from Securities America to new Cetera Advisor Networks region

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that Brent McDonald** and his Tar Heel Wealth Management Team have joined Cetera Advisor Networks via Convergent Financial Partners. Based in North Carolina, McDonald is an experienced financial professional who was previously affiliated with Securities America. He provides comprehensive financial planning and investment advice to clients and had more than $154 million in assets under administration* as of June 21, 2023.

"My team and I are excited to experience the local, boutique feel of Convergent Financial Partners, backed by the national network of Cetera Advisor Networks," McDonald said. "I can't imagine receiving the same control and support anywhere else – and I look forward to seeing how my practice continues to grow and strengthen at Cetera."

"We are thrilled welcome Brent to Cetera Advisor Networks and look forward to working with him to achieve his goals moving forward," said Tim Stinson, president of Cetera Advisor Networks. "Cetera Advisor Networks is a perfect home for advisors looking to expand their practices and provide unmatched service to their clients. I'm excited to see how Brent's already thriving practice grows with Cetera Advisor Networks and Convergent Financial Partners."

"As a relatively new region of Cetera Advisor Networks, we welcome Brent aboard and are confident his practice will thrive here," said Scott Smith, managing partner of Convergent Financial Partners. "We look forward to providing the local experience for which we're already becoming known – and we can't wait to see how Brent and his practice grow in the environment we've created."

McDonald has 18 years of experience helping both people and businesses meet their financial goals and has earned his AIF designation. He joined and later took over management of Tar Heel Wealth Management, a firm based out of Hickory, N.C., known for its team approach to helping clients take the mystery out of preparing financially for both the present as well as the future. McDonald's specialties include small business planning, retirement and income planning, estate planning and insurance needs. He holds a Bachelor of Science in finance from the Martha & Spencer Love School of Business at Elon University in North Carolina and currently lives in Hickory, N.C. with his wife, Michelle.

McDonald is joined in Tar Heel Wealth Management by partners Julie Carroll** and Ken Kleva.*** Carroll, a 29-year veteran of the industry is an advisor with the ability to provide knowledge on numerous investment vehicles. She lives in Newton, N.C. with her husband Michael and two children. Kleva has 36 years of experience in the industry, where he has gathered extensive knowledge working with individuals and small companies on challenges including insurance needs and estate planning. He and his wife Janice live in Hickory, N.C.

Convergent Financial Partners is the newest region of Cetera Advisor Networks and will primarily feature advisors from Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. The region's mission focuses on helping successful financial advisors flourish as premier independent business owners by providing a close-knit community that offers access to holistic advice-based solutions, flexible technology and infrastructure support and resources that can guide advisors toward establishing and growing their practice.

