GIANT EAGLE PARTNERS WITH INSTACART TO POWER SAME-DAY DELIVERY CHAINWIDE

Central Ohio and Indianapolis Instacart customers will now be able to order items for same-day delivery in as fast an hour from Giant Eagle and Market District through the Instacart App

Service will expand to all of Giant Eagle's more than 200 supermarkets across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, and Maryland in the future

SAN FRANCISCO and PITTSBURGH, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, and Giant Eagle, one of the nation's leading multi-format food retailers, today announced a chainwide partnership to power same-day delivery in as fast as an hour from more than 200 grocery stores across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, and Maryland. Giant Eagle will leverage Instacart's technologies to provide customers access to its high-quality selection of fresh produce, meat, dairy, fresh baked goods, prepared foods and household goods and integrate its myPerks loyalty program into the Instacart App. The service is available to Instacart customers in central Ohio and Indianapolis immediately and will expand to all Giant Eagle and Market District stores in the future.

"Our partnership with Instacart makes ordering groceries from Giant Eagle more convenient than ever, whether customers choose to use our longstanding, company-led curbside pickup and delivery service or Instacart's popular platform," said Graham Watkins, Giant Eagle's Executive Vice President, Chief Information and Supply Chain Officer. "We always want to think like those we aim to serve, and we recognize that many shoppers have come to rely on Instacart for their grocery needs. This partnership ensures that customers across all our markets have access to our stores regardless of how they choose to shop with us."

Giant Eagle prioritizes its responsibility to continually provide customers with options that allow them to shop in the manner that makes the most sense for themselves and their families. Notable examples include the retailer's weekly circular, which customers can access in either its printed form or digitally, and Giant Eagle's myPerks loyalty program, which awards perks that can be redeemed for meaningful discounts on either groceries or fuel. By offering online grocery ordering in two distinct ways, Giant Eagle customers can choose between having their groceries carefully selected by Giant Eagle's expertly trained Team Members via the retailer's proprietary service or the immediacy of having groceries delivered to their doorstep in as fast as an hour via Instacart.

Same-day delivery is available now on the Instacart App from more than 20 Giant Eagle and Market District supermarkets across central Ohio and Carmel, Indiana, and will roll out to all Giant Eagle and Market District locations in the future. Additionally, plans are for Instacart customers in Ohio to be able to order alcohol online for delivery from participating Giant Eagle and Market District locations in the coming months.

"The customer demand for Giant Eagle same-day delivery was loud and clear to us, and we're incredibly excited to welcome them to the Instacart App," said Chris Rogers, Chief Business Officer at Instacart. "As the only marketplace to expand chainwide with Giant Eagle, we're proud to help serve their customers in a new way. We look forward to deepening our partnership and launching even more services for Giant Eagle customers using Instacart's technology."

To begin shopping from Giant Eagle and Market District for same-day delivery via Instacart, customers can visit www.instacart.com/store/gianteagle/storefront or select the Giant Eagle or Market District storefront on the Instacart App. For all orders, an Instacart shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer's chosen delivery time frame.

About Giant Eagle, Inc.

Giant Eagle, Inc., ranked among the top 40 on Forbes magazine's largest private corporations list, is one of the nation's largest food retailers and distributors with approximately $11.4 billion in annual sales. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle, Inc. has grown to be a leading food, fuel and pharmacy retailer in the region with more than 200 supermarkets and 270 GetGo locations throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. For more information, visit www.gianteagle.com .

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com .

