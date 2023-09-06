Leading Beverage Manufacturer Announces $5 Million Facility Expansion

DreamPak Expanding Production & Logistics Capabilities in Wisconsin

NEW BERLIN, Wis., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DreamPak LLC, a leading contract manufacturer and store brand supplier of Drink Mixes, Liquid Creamers, Shelf-Stable Meals, and Dietary Supplements, ceremoniously broke ground on a 50,000 square foot addition to its New Berlin, Wisconsin location in front of a crowd that included employees, the Waukesha County Business Alliance, and both state and local elected representatives.

DreamPak leadership team and county officials ceremoniously breaking ground on 50,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility expansion. (PRNewswire)

"The expansion allows our family-owned business to add many jobs to the local economy," said Dr. Gamay, CEO of DreamPak

"We are very proud to be part of the community of New Berlin and Waukesha County" said Dr. Aly Gamay, President & CEO of DreamPak. "The current expansion allows our family-owned business to add many jobs to the local economy and cement its standing as an integral member of this vibrant and innovative community. We have a very ambitious goal of becoming the go-to partner for our retail partners in several major center store categories, and we could not start this journey without the commitment of everybody standing here today."

Nearly ten years ago, the company made the strategic decision to purchase the facility on Ryerson Road and make it the manufacturing headquarters. The additional space will add processing, filling, and storage space to support the company's growing liquid concentrate business. DreamPak also has plans to continue developing its six-acre land parcel over the next couple of years, in addition to leasing several spaces in the local business park to support other projects.

Dr. Gamay closed his remarks by expressing gratitude to the Waukesha County Business Alliance for its support. "Our involvement in the WCBA over the past year has been an extraordinary experience. We have met dozens of fellow local businesses and gained tremendous knowledge as a direct result of the Alliance's work", said Dr. Gamay. "We look forward to collaborating more closely in the future."

About DreamPak

Founded in 2000 by Dr. Aly Gamay, DreamPak is the realization of a vision to provide the marketplace with convenient, delicious, and sustainable solutions for the center-of-the-store. We started with humble origins packing any liquid into single-serve packaging, which is what led us to proclaim, 'You Dream it, We Pak it'. Fast-forward two decades: we have expanded into a technology-driven manufacturer leading our customers from concept development all the way through distribution. Our new tagline, 'We Dream & Pak it' reflects this transformation into the next generation where we aim to be a single-source finished good supplier for virtually every major category.

About Waukesha County

Our county, the state's 3rd largest, is located in southeastern Wisconsin. It includes 37 municipalities within 576 square miles of suburban and rural areas. From beautiful park space and pristine lakes to exceptional roadways and renowned public safety infrastructure, Waukesha County government is a critical component to ensuring and maintaining the high quality of life that our residents expect and visitors enjoy.

About Waukesha County Business Alliance

As a private, member-driven organization, the Waukesha County Business Alliance has been the voice of business since 1918. With nearly 1,200 members, we have a broad and diverse membership representing everything from sole proprietorships to some of the largest employers in the region from a variety of industries. We work to strengthen the economy in the county through four pillars: advocate, develop, network and promote. You want to increase profits and drive success. We want to create an environment that enables you to do that. Let's work together.

Contact:

aespinoza@dreampak.com

Sales Inquires Contact:

tgamay@dreampak.com

At DreamPak, we have stayed true to the belief that liquid concentrates represent the future of the beverage and dietary supplement industries. This vision has allowed us to expand from a single-product contract manufacturing shop into a technology-driven, vertically-integrated operation serving a wide range of markets. Our leadership team is dedicated to continuing DreamPak’s tradition of breakthrough innovation for the benefit of all our partners and stakeholders. We believe that the market is (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DreamPak