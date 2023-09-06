M&A Healthcare Advisors (MAHA) Represents Advent Home Health in their Sale to Intermountain Health

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&A Healthcare Advisors (MAHA) is pleased to announce the sale of Advent Home Health, an award-winning home health provider located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since 2008, Advent has been owned and operated by Salvador Agonias and his family. MAHA was engaged as the company's financial and strategic consultant to oversee the M&A process with an identified buyer, Intermountain Health (IMH), a hospital system based in Utah expanding their provider services across the Southwest US region.

"Representing and working side-by-side with the Agonias family was a truly rewarding experience. They were experts in home health operations and the local area. Together, we were able to run a tight M&A process with a large non-profit health system. We worked extensively through the acquisition criteria of the buyer, arriving at a closed transaction in line with the initial price and terms. We appreciate IMH's consistency and integrity through it all. Despite drastically differing in size, both parties shared values, and more specifically each other's trust to forge ahead in the face of various challenges," said Andre Ulloa, Founder and Executive Advisor at M&A Healthcare Advisors.

"Andre and the MAHA team went above and beyond. I felt that someone had my back, which was so important due to my lack of experience with selling an agency. I'm a nurse by trade and have very little understanding of the M&A industry, so having Andre and his team with us through every step instilled confidence in me daily. Andre was extremely professional and managed a lot of personalities and teams through this complicated process. We could not have done it without his guidance, and we couldn't be happier with the outcome," Claudine Wynot, Administrator at Advent Home Health.

Selling to a non-profit hospital system presents a unique set of challenges as certain traditional steps in the M&A process are conducted out of order. Additionally, all along the way, there are various committee approvals required to advance the transaction. In the end, however, MAHA was able to act as a true intermediary, fostering a strong relationship between buyer and seller.

About M&A Healthcare Advisors:

MAHA is a boutique merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory group, focused on the lower-middle market healthcare industry. Their core purpose is to provide comprehensive, efficient, and committed transactional support for emerging or established, lower-middle market healthcare businesses.

The team at M&A Healthcare Advisors has sold companies in a variety of healthcare segments: Behavioral Health, Autism Services, I/DD, Hospice, Home Health, Home Care, Private Duty, Physician Practices, Physical Therapy, Staffing/Medical Recruiting, Facility-Based Care, Labs, Not-for-Profits, and all types of Pharmacy. Their full suite of services includes Sell-Side Representation, M&A Hourly Consulting, and Expert Valuation services.

