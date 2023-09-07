Arcadia Earns Validated Data Stream Designation From NCQA

Achievement expedites quality reporting and boosts audit compliance by proving data accuracy

BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia ( Arcadia.io ), a leading data analytics platform for healthcare, announced today that the data stream leveraged by Southwestern Health Resources (SWHR) earned the Validated Data Stream designation through the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)'s Data Aggregator Validation program. The designation boosts confidence in the validity of clinical data and is used to demonstrate performance on a broad range of health initiatives known as Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®).

"Comprehensive and accurate data play a crucial role in making the transition to value-based care," said Mac Marlow, Chief Information Officer at SWHR.

The validation can help facilitate annual HEDIS audits by eliminating traditionally manual and burdensome processes of primary source verification in quality reporting. The data accuracy achievement saves time for providers, health plans, and government entities and instills trust in output data matching source data.

"This achievement significantly improves the efficiency and effectiveness of sharing reliable data with various payors, auditors and government entities," said Adrian White, VP of Quality Operations, Patient Experience and Clinical Safety at SWHR. "It is vital that we have accurate data streams so the communities and clinicians we serve can easily illustrate the patient-centric care delivered in their practices."

Earning NCQA's Validated Data Stream designation requires passing a rigorous, end-to-end examination of the quality and integrity of clinical data and the procedures used to ingest, manage, transform, output, and safeguard data. The validated, secure data stream leveraged by SWHR connects hundreds of care sites and many unique EHR instances to facilitate the exchange of millions of patient records across the clinically integrated network.

"Earning the Validated Data Stream designation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance speaks volumes about how Arcadia is partnering with our clients to accelerate adoption and success in value-based care models," said Michael Meucci, President and CEO of Arcadia. "The validation is a testament to the significant time investment from both teams to develop trust, credibility, and quality of integrated clinical data. The validated data stream allows SWHR to more efficiently leverage clinical data in collaboration with payers while reducing administrative burden."

Arcadia also recently achieved certification through NCQA's Measure Certification Program for HEDIS measure year 2023.

About Arcadia

Arcadia is dedicated to happier, healthier days for all. We transform data into powerful insights that deliver results. Through our partnerships with the nation's leading health systems, payers, and life science companies, we are growing a community of innovation to improve care, maximize value, and confront emerging challenges. For more information, visit arcadia.io.

About SWHR

Southwestern Health Resources (SWHR) is a patient-centered, clinically integrated network of 31 hospital locations and more than 7000 physicians and clinicians caring for 790,000+ patients across 16 counties in North Texas. Founded by Texas Health Resources and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, SWHR offers an unmatched ability to connect individuals with a full spectrum of nationally preeminent, clinical care. In addition, SWHR is the parent of Care N' Care Insurance Co., a regional Medicare Advantage health plan providing care to over 12,000 members.

At SWHR, our purpose is to build a better way to care, together. Our promise: to simplify and empower care, for good.

For more information, call 214-389-7272, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., email swhrnews@southwesternhealth.org or visit southwesternhealth.org

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website ( ncqa.org ) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found at Twitter @ncqa , on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa .

HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

The statements contained in this document are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of CMS. The authors assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this document.

