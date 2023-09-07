Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling in Rancho Cucamonga Announces Major Expansion of Manufacturing and Distribution Facility

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting development that promises to bring enhanced production capacity and increased efficiency, Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, a leading player in the beverage industry, has proudly revealed plans for a substantial expansion of its operations at its current facility in Rancho Cucamonga.

With plans to invest $500 million to transform the facility, Rancho Cucamonga is set to become only the fourth location where Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling manufactures in California – the others being in Downey, Los Angeles, and San Leandro. The planned project includes the demolition and rebuild of the Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling facility currently located at 10670 6th Street. During construction, operations will relocate to a temporary location in Fontana.

When complete, the new facility will be transformed from a single-building distribution center to a 620,000-square-foot state-of-the-art campus with full production capabilities. Designed with safety and sustainability as top priorities, the newly constructed bottling and distribution center will include added employee amenities such as expanded break rooms, training rooms, a parking garage with EV charging stations; also a tour gallery, fleet shop, and recycling center. Additionally, the plans call for maximizing efficiencies around energy and water use, including drought-resistant landscaping.

"We're thrilled to be able to reimagine our Rancho Cucamonga facility to better support our vision to be the leader in the beverage business by delivering unmatched value to our employees, customers, and our local communities," said Steve Raubolt, San Diego Market Unit President, Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling. "We look forward to building on our rich history with the City of Rancho Cucamonga and sharing more about our plans in the coming months."

The current 125,000-square-foot Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling facility in Rancho Cucamonga was constructed in 1984 and is limited to distribution operations. The new facility will mark the first

Coca-Cola production facility built in California in nearly 60 years. It will be a flagship facility within Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling and the Coca-Cola system. The company's growth is expected to create new jobs, contributing to the economic development of the region, and strengthening the local workforce.

The City of Rancho Cucamonga is pleased that Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling remains committed to environmental sustainability and responsible business practices. The expansion project will incorporate eco-friendly measures, ensuring that the increased operations are achieved without compromising the company's commitment to minimizing its environmental footprint.

"The economic prosperity of Rancho Cucamonga is further enhanced when existing companies with established operations in the city, choose to remain here and build upon their past successes," said Matt Marquez, City of Rancho Cucamonga Planning and Economic Development Director. "Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling's plans for expansion in Rancho Cucamonga exemplify the City's commitment to economic growth and a more sustainable manufacturing sector."

This expansion project is currently in the development and environmental impact review process and will come before the City's Planning Commission and City Council at a future time. If plans are approved, construction could begin as soon as 2024 with an operational facility by summer 2026.

About the City of Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho Cucamonga encompasses nearly 47 square miles and is located 40 miles east of Los Angeles; considered to be the premier city in the Inland Empire, Rancho Cucamonga is one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in Southern California with a current population of over 175,000 residents. Information regarding the City and the program and services provided to the community can be found at www.CityofRC.us , via Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling (RCCB) is a proud West Coast and Midwest bottler and distributor of Coca-Cola beverages and operates across 10 states: California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. RCCB manufactures and delivers over 40 brands to restaurants, sports venues, businesses, healthcare facilities, schools, convenience stores, and supermarkets. In California, RCCB operates 27 facilities with the help of 5,500 employees. As a local bottler, Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling proudly supports the communities in which it operates.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Camacho-Curtis

Community Affairs Officer

1-909-774-2048

Jennifer.Camacho-Curtis@CityofRC.us

