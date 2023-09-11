On the Anniversary of 9/11, Volunteer Ministers Mark the Turning Point of Their Movement to That Tragic Day

On the Anniversary of 9/11, Volunteer Ministers Mark the Turning Point of Their Movement to That Tragic Day

The overwhelming destruction in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attack proved to Volunteer Ministers that no matter the hardship, "Something can be done about it."

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Volunteer Ministers trace the passion that drives their commitment today to the events of 9/11. It inspired the movement of men and women serving at every major disaster the world over today. There are Volunteer Ministers on the ground helping victims of the Morocco earthquake, and those uprooted by the devastating floods in Greece and Italy. The selfless help of thousands of Volunteer Ministers on call every day is inspired by the example set by the volunteers who served at the World Trade Center.

More than 800 Scientology Volunteer Ministers served at the site of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. (PRNewswire)

"At any time, well over 100 Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology mill around the remains of the World Trade Center," wrote The New York Times . "On the day of the attack, they took in food to workers…. When rescue workers stagger from the wreckage, the ministers, identified by their T-shirts, try to focus the workers' minds and revive their bodies."

" The Volunteer Ministers worked with great energy and great compassion at Ground Zero, helping to ease the physical burdens and mental strains of the rescue workers," wrote a New York Police Chief in thanks. "The organization, the caring, and the dedication of your Volunteer Ministers were exceptional, very much appreciated, and will long be remembered by those who received their help."

"There's a lot of very highly stressed, worn out, exhausted rescue people here," said the head of one rescue team, "and your contribution to helping them to deal with their problems and deal with their upset emotions, and to have some tranquility and rest has been a very, very productive and very worthwhile effort."

More than 800 Scientology Volunteer Ministers served in the aftermath of the attack . They traveled from across the country and abroad, providing support to emergency personnel. And they continued throughout the entire eight months of the rescue and recovery effort.

Within hours of the terror attacks, Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige issued The Wake-Up Call, a directive distributed to Scientologists everywhere. As its title suggests, it urged Scientologists to take this event to heart.

One immediate result was the exponential expansion of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers movement, on call to respond to disasters great and small. Whether helping at the sites of natural and man-made disasters or responding to the needs of their neighbors and communities, the bright yellow T-shirt of the Volunteer Ministers has become a symbol of help.

The Scientology Volunteer Minister program is a religious social service developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard in 1973 and sponsored by the Church of Scientology International. There are now hundreds of thousands of people trained in the skills of a Volunteer Minister across 185 nations.

Their creed: "A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well."

Their motto is no matter the circumstances, "Something can be done about it."

Mr. Hubbard developed the Scientology Tools for Life for the training of the Volunteer Minister. These are available as free courses to anyone wishing to learn these skills to help themselves, their families, friends and society. Scientology Tools for Life training is available in 17 languages through the Scientology Website and the Volunteer Ministers website.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Church of Scientology International