FT Masters in Management 2023 Ranking: SJTU Antai ranks the world's 12th and the world's 1st in employment

SHANGHAI, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 11, 2023, the Financial Times released the list of Top 100 Masters in Management (MiM) programs in the world. Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM) of Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) ranks 12th in the world and 2nd in China, which has been ranked among the top 50 for 15 consecutive years. The sub-indicators are outstanding, with "Employed at three months" ranking 1st in the world; "Careers Service" 2nd (top 10 for 6 years); "Salary Percentage Increase" 5th (top 10 for 7 years); "Overall Satisfaction" 4th.

The FT MiM ranking focuses on the evaluation of graduates' career development, college internationalization, overall strength and social responsibility. In 2023, the ranking index system has been adjusted according to the latest development of global business schools, SJTU ACEM's Alumni Network ranked 9th in the world for the first time, and ranked 1st in the Carbon Footprint ranking in Chinese mainland.

Graduates continue to lead in global career development competitiveness, ranking fifth in salary increase and 14th in weighted salary. The Alumni Network index assesses the supporting effect of alumni network in employment, startup and career development, ranking 9th. Over the past three years, Careers Service Rank has remained stable among the top 5 globally. Graduates are favored by employers, such as McKinsey, China Securities Regulatory Commission, Orient Securities, E-Fund, Alibaba, ByteDance, etc.

The curriculum system is fully aligned with the international first-class institutions, based on the knowledge and technology of management theory and system science, mathematics, computer application, etc., and integrated with the latest research in related fields. Lectures are delivered by Chinese and international top-tier faculties. ACEM has also finetuned the frontier courses of management and attached importance to cultivating students' technological capabilities, such as big data, deep machine learning.

In recent years, ACEM has probed into China's practice, taken industry research as the starting point, captured the context of China's economic development. ESG and carbon neutralization have become increasingly important. ACEM has actively invested intellectual elements in these initiatives. In terms of scientific research and education, the industry research institute covers 8 domains, including new energy, in which more than 30 teams are active in key national industry fields, and the faculty teams have invested in corresponding research and offered ESG-related courses. In 2021 and 2022, ACEM conducted greenhouse gas emission audit according to international standards, issued Greenhouse Gas Report and Climate Action, and made net zero commitment.

