Malaysia to Host WEPACK ASEAN 2023 this November

SHANGHAI, Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WEPACK ASEAN 2023, a key industry event for the Southeast Asian packaging and printing market, will be held at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur from November 22-24.2023. The expo combines six exhibitions, each covering an important segment of the sector: Corrugated ASEAN 2023, FoldingCarton ASEAN 2023, DPrint ASEAN 2023, Paper ASEAN 2023, Food Pack & Tech ASEAN 2023, and PACKCON ASEAN 2023.

Six premier exhibitions unite global leaders for packaging industry collaboration

With a strategic shift in global manufacturing, the expanding consumer base in Southeast Asia is driving significant growth in manufacturing across the region. Today, Southeast Asia stands as one of the globe's most vibrant and promising economic hubs. As a result, there is a soaring demand throughout the region for packaging technology, equipment, and skilled personnel. Strategic foresight, focusing on efficiency and quality, is paramount. WEPACK ASEAN 2023 is set to provide a premier trade matching platform for 200+ worldwide renowned exhibitors and 4,000+ professional visitors from Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, India, the Philippines, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and beyond. .

20 Years of Global Packaging Industry Resources, Gathering 200+ Worldwide Renowned Exhibitors

RX boasts more than 20 years of experience organizing professional exhibitions in the global packaging market. Recognizing burgeoning opportunities in Southeast Asia, they debuted their premier exhibition, WEPACK ASEAN, in the region this year. The move aims to cater to the Southeast Asian packaging processors' demand for top-tier packaging equipment and materials and to bridge the existing gap for a comprehensive procurement platform in the area.

The event's division into six segments allows for a curated showcase of cutting-edge product developments, tailored to the distinct nuances of the Southeast Asian packaging and printing industry. A highlight, the Corrugated ASEAN, draws inspiration from SinoCorrugated, an event with a legacy of over 20 years in amalgamating resources and expertise in the corrugated and paper packaging sector. In this Malaysian edition, more than 100 renowned international corrugated, color box, and raw paper equipment makers will display their products, positioning WPACK ASEAN as an indispensable industry event for stakeholders in Southeast Asia's printing and packaging realm.

Showcasing Parallel Events: Facilitating Business Connections

In tandem with WEPACK ASEAN, the organizers will host an industry summit forum. The agenda spans cutting-edge technology and development trends in the packaging sector, specifically regarding cartons and color boxes. Attendees will gain insights from successful packaging case studies across Asia and globally, as well as a comprehensive overview of business management practices, from cost control and operations to R&D and marketing strategies. This summit promises to draw leaders from prominent Southeast Asian firms, alongside representatives from mid-sized and small packaging companies and industry associations, all eager to stay abreast of global industry advancements and discern the latest market trends.

WEPACK ASEAN Tour: Visit Local Outstanding Packaging Companies

While attending WEPACK ASEAN, you will have the opportunity to tour leading packaging companies and factories in Malaysia. You will be able to gain comprehensive insights into the management philosophies, market operation and development perspectives of local paper packaging companies. It's a prime chance for extensive knowledge sharing and experience exchange.

See you in Malaysia

WEPACK ASEAN 2023 will take place at the MITEC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from November 22-24, 2023. Pre-registration is now open on the website , please secure your free tickets in advance.

