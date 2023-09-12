Mission Bio Launches Tapestri® Genome Editing Solution for Deeper Analysis of Advanced Therapies

First-in-class analytical solution quickly detects intended and unintended edits in engineered cells at single-cell resolution, enabling safer therapies and better disease modeling

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bio, a leader in single-cell multi-omic solutions for precision medicine, today launched the Tapestri® Genome Editing Solution. Designed to meet the pressing need for high-resolution analysis of genome editing, this first-of-its-kind solution addresses a long-standing gap in advanced therapy development, disease modeling, and functional genomics. Already drawing substantial interest from key opinion leaders in pharmaceuticals, academia, and government labs, this much-anticipated solution was initially previewed at The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy annual conference.

The Tapestri® Genome Editing Solution has numerous applications for genome engineers, advanced therapy developers, and disease modelers. The solution allows for the rapid characterization of gene-edited drug products, identifying on- and off-target editing, the zygosity of edits, and the co-editing of multiple targets in single cells. The solution also supports multi-omic analysis — co-measuring editing and cell-surface protein expression in the same cells. This paints a clearer picture of cell engineering, as one can determine which cell types are edited, or perhaps validate a knockout through the loss of a protein.

"The Tapestri Genome Editing Solution equips researchers with the capability to scrutinize gene therapies at the single-cell level, a crucial step for ensuring patient safety," said Brittany Enzmann, PhD, Product Manager for Mission Bio's Tapesti® Genome Editing Solution. "By providing this unparalleled resolution, we're not just offering a new tool; we're contributing to the evolution of safer and more effective gene therapies. The result is a faster transition from the lab to the patient."

Gene editing technologies, such as CRISPR, have offered immense opportunities for addressing incurable and untreatable diseases like sickle cell disease, where the first CRISPR-edited cell therapy may be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this year. Gene editing has also proven to be a powerful strategy in developing disease models and determining genomic drivers of disease progression. However, they also bring intricate challenges such as evaluating the fidelity of both intended and unintended edits. Conventionally, researchers have to perform single-cell cloning in order to fully understand what types of edits were occurring in individual cells, a labor-intensive process that involves cell culture for several weeks.

Mission Bio's Tapestri® Genome Editing Solution was developed to provide a high-throughput workflow that combines genotypic and immunophenotypic assessments in single cells for samples of thousands of cells, capturing crucial details often overlooked by bulk analysis methods. The platform features automated data reporting, eliminating the need for devoted bioinformatics resources and saving days of computational work. As a result, a wider range of professionals, from genome engineers to clinicians to therapy developers, can access and interpret this critical information more readily.

Saar Gill MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, whose laboratory focuses on developing genetically engineered immune cells for the treatment of cancer states, "This multi-omic genome-editing solution will enable critical insights for gene-edited cell therapies beyond what conventional bulk analysis can offer. The automated report gives an immediate and intuitive first look at our data, something that would usually require hours of bioinformatic labor. All in all, we are better equipped to understand our editing results with this technology."

The technology will be showcased at the upcoming Cell Therapy Analytical Development Summit in Amsterdam from September 19-21. As gene editing continues to take on an increasingly critical role in the medical and scientific communities, the spotlight will be on this new technology's potential to reshape our understanding of cell therapy characterization. Matthew Cato, Vice President, Business and Strategic Market Development at Mission Bio, is scheduled to deliver a presentation aimed at unpacking the technology's promise and utility.

About Mission Bio

Mission Bio is a leading life science company, specializing in the advancement of single-cell DNA and multi-omic analysis. The company's Tapestri Platform is unique in its capabilities, offering an unparalleled level of granularity and precision that is critical for complex research areas such as cancer studies, pharmaceutical development, and advanced cell and gene therapies. Unlike traditional methods such as bulk sequencing, Tapestri provides a level of precision that opens the door for more tailored and effective treatment strategies. Researchers globally depend on Tapestri to identify rare cell populations, understand mechanisms of therapeutic resistance and response, and establish key quality metrics for next-generation medical treatments. Founded in 2014, Mission Bio has secured investment from firms including Mayfield Fund, Novo Growth, Cota Capital, and Agilent Technologies. With the Tapestri Platform, Mission Bio is setting the standard in the field, contributing significantly to the progress of personalized medicine and targeted therapies. To learn more about Mission Bio and the Tapestri Platform, please visit missionbio.com.

