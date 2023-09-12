Twilight Star Ashley Greene + Aura Launch Series on Her Mental Wellness Journey

The Twilight actress is divulging insights into her mental health struggles in an exclusive video masterclass on the leading mental wellness app

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura Health, the "Spotify of mindfulness", has just announced they will be partnering with Twilight star Ashley Greene to launch an exclusive video series content on her mental wellness journey. The Twilight actress and entrepreneur is getting candid about her mental wellness journey, the struggles she has faced as a working mother, and how Aura Health is a necessary tool for her overall mental health. Titled "The keys to rediscovering your mental wellness with Ashley Greene," this series of untold stories around her struggles with her self-worth, adjusting to motherhood, running a business, and the hardships presented by the film industry will be available exclusively on Aura starting September 2023.

"I have always tried to be honest and vulnerable to help others not feel so alone, and this partnership with Aura Health is an example of that in its purest form. Opening up about my mental health journey was daunting but I am so proud to share my story on Aura and encourage others to care for their mental health with the help of the many features Aura Health has to offer," says Twilight star Ashley Greene on her partnership with Aura Health.

Greene brings to light her challenges about motherhood and being a working actress and wife. From experiencing her first panic attack, intrusive thoughts, and her journey to self-love and acceptance, the actress is opening up about this and more through her content on Aura Health that will shine a new light on the hardships she has faced.

Aura's co-founders, Daniel and Steve Lee, announce: "Aura's mission is to restore the world's mental wellbeing. By partnering with Ashley, we hope to empower millions to gain courage, prioritize well-being, and find peace."

Aura Health was founded by brothers Steve and Daniel Lee who were motivated to start a mental wellbeing platform after witnessing their parents' painful divorce, leading their mother to slip into a deep depression. With over 7 million users already, the all-in-one app for mental wellness and sleep has quickly become a leading mental wellness platform worldwide. With a robust, all-in-one offering of wellness & sleep content ranging from mindfulness meditations, stories, sleep tracks, life coaching, cognitive behavioral therapy, breathwork, hypnosis, ASMR, and sound bath therapies, Aura Health provides access to the world's premiere mental wellness library provided by top coaches and therapists worldwide.

With a relatable struggle with her own self-worth, balancing a demanding career and motherhood, Greene's story is an unexpected but honest look into the issues we all face when it comes to dealing with our mental health. To hear Ashley Greene's story and learn more about Aura Health, visit https://aurahealth.io/celebrities/ashley-greene .

