World Trade Center Miami Presents: The 27th Annual Americas Food and Beverage Show and Conference

MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World Trade Center Miami (WTCM), the preeminent global trade organization, is excited to announce the 27th Annual Americas Food and Beverage Show and Conference . This three-day event brings together producers, retailers, and buyers from more than 50 countries worldwide.

The international event is a marque convenor of more than 6,000+ food and beverage professionals to evaluate, compare and source highly differentiated products spanning hundreds of high-quality producers ranging from global brands to regional specialty products, including artisanal offerings from around the globe.

"The Americas Food and Beverage Show and Conference aims to foster global connections and facilitate meaningful collaboration between manufacturers, producers, buyers and retailers worldwide," said Ivan Barrios, World Trade Center Miami CEO. "Whether you're seeking new suppliers, exploring distribution opportunities, or simply looking to expand your network, this event promises to be a valuable resource. With more than 600 exhibitors and 16 country pavilions, we look forward to hosting the global food and beverage community in an environment brimming with possibilities," continued Barrios.

The AF&B show is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture and is expected to generate millions in sales.

Scheduled to take place September 18th through 20th, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Americas Food and Beverage Show and Conference will be held at the award-winning Miami Beach Convention Center. Opening Ceremonies will take place on September 18th at 9:45 AM.

About WTC Miami: The World Trade Center Miami (WTCM), founded in 1971, is a non-profit organization and member of the preeminent global trade organization, the World Trade Centers Association. For more than 50 years, the WTCM has facilitated international commerce in Miami-Dade County. Through trade shows, missions, special events, educational programs and other forms of assistance, the WTCM has played a leading role in spurring Miami's emergence as a leading center of global trade, generating more than $3.7 billion in reported international sales to stimulate the economy and contribute to the formation of thousands of new jobs.

