DaVita launches community health tour to provide free kidney screenings and education coast-to-coast

Kidney care provider invests in early detection and prevention to help reduce progression of chronic kidney disease in key communities it serves

DENVER, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), a leading provider of kidney care services, today announced the launch of its 2023 Health Tour, a mobile health screening and kidney care education program supporting local communities across the country. The tour will help identify and raise awareness of risk factors that may lead to chronic kidney disease (CKD), including obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and a family history of kidney failure.

The tour will visit nearly 50 communities across the United States from September 18 through November 20, providing opportunities for individuals to take control of their kidney health.

"Despite the severity of kidney disease, an estimated 50% of patients who are diagnosed with kidney failure aren't fully prepared for a diagnosis, a staggering number that DaVita is committed to reducing, in part through early detection and prevention efforts," said Dr. Jeff Giullian, Chief Medical Officer at DaVita. "The DaVita Health Tour is designed to address this gap, empowering patients with critical knowledge about their kidney health through a free and simple screening and educational resources that participants can use in partnership with a care provider. The tour is borne from our ongoing commitment to caring for patients through all phases of their kidney health journey, from early detection and prevention to care options following kidney failure, including transplant."

Today, 15% of the U.S. population has kidney disease, with a significantly higher prevalence in Black and Hispanic populations. Often, the disease goes undiagnosed until symptoms become severe. Yet, by treating kidney health and other related conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension, kidney failure can be slowed or even prevented.

The free health screenings are designed to help individuals identify potential CKD risk factors so they can work with their care provider to plan appropriate intervention as needed. Each screening includes:

A glucose test via fingerstick to understand diabetes risk

A blood pressure reading for hypertension awareness

Body measurements for height, weight and waist to calculate body mass index (BMI) and assess obesity risk

An optional blood draw, which offers additional helpful insight into kidney function

A personal and confidential patient results review

For more information on the 2023 Health Tour, including the tour stops and schedule, visit DaVita.com/HealthTour. And for more information on managing kidney health, visit DaVita.com

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of June 30, 2023, DaVita served approximately 201,000 patients at 2,703 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 353 outpatient dialysis centers in 11 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

