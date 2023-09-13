#Goaaaal: IHG Hotels & Resorts Offers Major League Soccer Fans the Chance to Score Tickets Starting at 10 IHG One Rewards Points

#Goaaaal: IHG Hotels & Resorts Offers Major League Soccer Fans the Chance to Score Tickets Starting at 10 IHG One Rewards Points

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), the official hotel and hotel loyalty program partner of Major League Soccer (MLS), recognizes there is no better feeling than traveling to watch your favorite player or team compete. During one of the most compelling soccer seasons to date, IHG is offering an unforgettable experience for only 10 IHG One Rewards points – an amount that's never been offered before. Members will have the opportunity to attend a match like a VIP and secure a coveted spot for themselves and a guest in a suite at Soldier Field in Chicago, allowing them to watch one of the greatest soccer players of all time at the Oct. 4 Chicago Fire FC vs. Inter Miami CF match.

#Goaaaal: IHG Hotels & Resorts Offers Major League Soccer Fans the Chance to Score Tickets Starting at 10 IHG One Rewards Points (PRNewswire)

How It Works

Sept. 20 at 10:10 a.m. EST , members can visit Onat, members can visit auctions.ihg.com for a chance to secure one of four ticket packages for 10 points.

Sept. 24 via auction at For those who don't secure a spot in this initial drop, four additional packages will be available throughvia auction at auctions.ihg.com

VIP Ticket Package

Members who receive the tickets will be treated like true IHG VIPs and provided the following as part of the package:

A plus-one to attend the match on Oct. 4

Complimentary food and beverage within the suite

A two-night stay at voco Downtown Chicago

Up to $500 toward travel to the match

Fanatics gift card to the MLS Store to rep their favorite team

Heather Balsley, Senior Vice President, Global Loyalty & Partnerships, IHG Hotels & Resorts: "This has been an incredible season for our long-term partner MLS, and we are thrilled to be able to offer these exclusive experiences to our IHG One Rewards members to enjoy some of the most anticipated moments in sports and culture."

For those who are not loyalty program members, registration is free at IHGOneRewards.com. If enrolling during a hotel stay, guests will automatically receive 1,000 points.

For bidding information, visit auctions.ihg.com. To download the mobile app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,900 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 345,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) logo (PRNewsFoto/IHG) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IHG Hotels & Resorts