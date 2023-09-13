Sanofi and rapper/actor Ice-T unveil trailer for The Season as a warning against the flu

Certain groups are at an increased risk for serious complications from the flu, including adults 50 years of age and older and those with chronic health conditions.

Sanofi's two higher-dose influenza vaccines, Fluzone® High-Dose Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine) and Flublok® Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine), have shown better flu protection than standard-dose flu shots in older adults.a,b

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with Ice-T, Sanofi has debuted a trailer for this year's newest thriller – The Season. The trailer taps into suspenseful movie tropes to educate older adults, particularly those with chronic health conditions, about the risks associated with the flu. The Season serves as a powerful reminder about the importance of higher-dose flu vaccines to help protect more vulnerable populations from the flu and its related complications.

The Season is part of a national flu vaccination campaign from Sanofi and the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists (ASCP), an organization that represents healthcare professionals who are focused on the medication needs of older adults. The campaign encourages older adults, particularly those with one or more underlying health conditions, to speak with their healthcare provider about flu vaccine options that may be right for them, which may include Fluzone® High-Dose Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine) or Flublok® Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine).

"The flu can be a serious public health threat and lead to complications such as heart attack, stroke, and pneumonia. These can be especially dangerous for older adults, ethnic and racial minority groups who are at an increased risk for being hospitalized from the flu, and those living with chronic conditions, like asthma, diabetes and heart disease. Our hope is that, as a part of our annual commitment to educating the public about the flu, this campaign will increase awareness of the importance of flu vaccination and remind older adults and at-risk populations that there are vaccines available to them that may provide better protection for their specific needs, such as Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent or Flublok Quadrivalent."

The United States may face a resurgence of flu this year. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary results for the 2022-2023 season indicate approximately 70 per 100,000 people aged 18 and older were hospitalized for flu in the United States. The rate was more than double in adults aged 65 and older.

"Flu is unpredictable. Most of us already know that getting an annual flu shot is important, but it is also critical for people to understand which flu shots are most appropriate for them, especially older adults. As a pharmacist, I see many people coming in to get vaccinated who don't know which flu shot options are available to them, and I want more people to feel empowered to talk to their doctors or pharmacists about their options."

It's important for those who bear the greatest burden of the flu – people age 65 years and older – to get vaccinated. Since 2010, the CDC estimates that between 50% and 70% of seasonal flu-related hospitalizations occurred in this age group.

"As a rapper, actor, husband and father, I don't get a lot of sick days, so it's critical for me to get my flu shot every year. Now that I'm 65, I've learned that the flu can potentially cause more complications for me, and that higher-dose flu shots may give me better protection. This is why I am so excited to be partnering with Sanofi so that I can help deliver this important public health message."

Visit SanofiFluShots.com to learn more about the potential complications associated with the flu, including heart attack, stroke and pneumonia, and to learn more about Sanofi's Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine) and Flublok Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine). You can also see more content from The Season here and share your support by using #PrepareForTheSeason on your social channels.

About Fluzone® High-Dose Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine) and Flublok® Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine)

Flublok Quadrivalent and Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent are indicated for immunization against disease caused by influenza A and B strains contained in the vaccine. Flublok Quadrivalent is given to people 18 years of age and older. Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent is given to people 65 years of age and older.

aFluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine) has been licensed for use in adults 65 years of age and older and has demonstrated superior efficacy in a randomized controlled trial versus a standard-dose Fluzone® (Influenza Vaccine) for the prevention of laboratory-confirmed influenza illness.

Study Design: Based on a clinical trial of ~32,000 adults 65+ conducted during 2 flu seasons, 2011-2012 and 2012-2013, where an influenza case was laboratory tested.

Compared with Fluzone, the most common side effects were slightly more frequent and included pain and redness where you got the shot, muscle ache, tiredness, and headache.

bFlublok Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine) has proven to be 30% more effective than a Fluarix® Quadrivalent influenza vaccine in preventing flu in adults 50+.

Study Design: Randomized, controlled clinical trial of ~9,000 adults 50+ conducted during 2014-2015 flu (or influenza) season.

In adults 50 years of age and older, the most common side effects were pain and/or tenderness at the injection site, headache, and tiredness.

In 2022, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) granted preferential recommendation for the use of Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine), Flublok Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine), and an adjuvanted flu vaccine for adults 65+. If one of these three vaccines is not available at an opportunity of vaccine administration, then any other age-appropriate standard-dose influenza vaccine should be used.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Indication and Important Safety Information for Flublok® Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine) and Fluzone® High-Dose Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine)

What are FLUBLOK® QUADRIVALENT (INFLUENZA VACCINE) and FLUZONE® HIGH-DOSE QUADRIVALENT (INFLUENZA VACCINE)?

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR FLUBLOK® QUADRIVALENT (INFLUENZA VACCINE) and FLUZONE® HIGH-DOSE QUADRIVALENT (INFLUENZA VACCINE)

Flublok Quadrivalent and Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent should not be given to anyone who has had a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) to any component of the vaccine (including eggs or egg products for Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent). In addition, Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent should not be given to anyone who has had a severe allergic reaction after previous dose of any influenza vaccine.

Tell your health care provider if you have ever had Guillain-Barré syndrome (severe muscle weakness) after a previous influenza vaccination.

If Flublok Quadrivalent and Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent are given to people with a compromised immune system, including those receiving therapies that suppress the immune system, the immune response may be lower than expected.

Vaccination with Flublok Quadrivalent and Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent may not protect all people who receive the vaccine.

For Flublok Quadrivalent, in adults 18 through 49 years of age, the most common side effects were tenderness, and/or pain where you got the shot; headache, tiredness, muscle aches, and joint pain. In adults 50 years of age and older the most common side effects were tenderness, and/or pain where you got the shot; headache, and tiredness.

For Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent, in adults 65 years of age and older, the most common side effects were pain, redness, and/or swelling where you got the shot; muscle aches, headache, and general discomfort.

For Flublok Quadrivalent and Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent, other side effects may occur.

For more information, talk to your health care professional and refer to the full Prescribing Information for Flublok Quadrivalent or Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent. Also, please see complete Patient Information for Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent.

About Ice-T

Ice-T has gained worldwide recognition through his music, acting, multiple books and lecture tour across America. In addition to being a multi Grammy-winning artist, Ice-T has acted in a number of iconic roles, including playing "Scotty Appleton" in New Jack City and "Jack Mason" in Surviving the Game. For his 24+ year portrayal of "Sergeant Odafin 'Fin' Tutuola" in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, he won an NAACP Image Award. Follow Ice-T on Instagram @IceT and Twitter @FinalLevel.

About ASCP

ASCP is a membership association that represents pharmacists, health care professionals, and students serving the unique medication needs of older adults. ASCP is an international organization with members located in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and 12 countries. The society's mission is to promote healthy aging by empowering pharmacists with education, resources, and innovative opportunities.

Founded in 1969, ASCP is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization based in Alexandria, Virginia. The ASCP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization; its purpose is to carry out the charitable – including scientific, literary, and educational – purposes of ASCP. Learn more about ASCP on their website ASCP.com, on Facebook @ASCPharm, on LinkedIn @ASCPharm or Instagram @ASCPharm.

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY.

Sanofi Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans" and similar expressions. Although Sanofi's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including post marketing, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug, device or biological application that may be filed for any such product candidates as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates, the fact that product candidates if approved may not be commercially successful, the future approval and commercial success of therapeutic alternatives, Sanofi's ability to benefit from external growth opportunities, to complete related transactions and/or obtain regulatory clearances, risks associated with intellectual property and any related pending or future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such litigation, trends in exchange rates and prevailing interest rates, volatile economic and market conditions, cost containment initiatives and subsequent changes thereto, and the impact that pandemics or other global crises may have on us, our customers, suppliers, vendors, and other business partners, and the financial condition of any one of them, as well as on our employees and on the global economy as a whole. The risks and uncertainties also include the uncertainties discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by Sanofi, including those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Sanofi's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022. Other than as required by applicable law, Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

