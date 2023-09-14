DentaQuest Donates $45,000 to Michigan Organizations Increasing Oral Health Care Access

Contributions include programs at the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry, Central City Health, Great Lakes Bay Health Center, Cherry Health Foundation, Macomb Community College, Lansing Community College and the Michigan Dental Society

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., today announced a series of contributions to Michigan nonprofits to help increase oral health care access and education among underserved communities. DentaQuest provides dental benefits to more than 2 million people across Michigan, through state-based Medicaid and Medicare programs, as well as individual and commercial plans.

"We’re investing in the future of health care in Michigan and improving oral health outcomes for all."

DentaQuest is donating $45,000 across seven organizations in support of grassroots efforts to provide accessible oral health care services to at-risk individuals and new pathways into the dental profession, including:

University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry to enable dental student experiences in community-based care for underserved populations through school-based and other outreach programs.

Central City Health to launch a mobile dental program for Detroit and Wayne counties.

Great Lakes Bay Health Center to provide children oral health services at schools, shelters and soup kitchens.

Cherry Health Foundation to provide underserved individuals with fully covered oral health care services.

Macomb and Lansing Community Colleges to continue offering dental hygiene scholarships.

Michigan Dental Society to increase access to oral health care across the state.

"Access to quality care is one of the biggest barriers to achieving good oral health for many underserved and at-risk individuals," said Steve Pollock, president of DentaQuest. "By supporting local, community-based organizations and academic institutions that are committed to increasing access to oral health care and new workforce pathways, we're investing in the future of health care in Michigan and improving oral health outcomes for all."

University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry

DentaQuest's contribution to the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry will be designated to assist its Mobile Clinic Fund. This donation supports a mix of school-based mobile programs, Men's Oral Health Clinics, Mouthguard Clinics, Special Needs Clinics and student run dental clinics, which allow dental students to participate in service learning and community-based care for at-risk populations.

Central City Health

DentaQuest's donation will be used to launch Central City Health's (CCH) mobile dental program, which will provide oral health care for schools and community events across Detroit and Wayne counties. CCH is recognized as a Level III Patient-Centered Medical Home, the highest level of recognition from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

Great Lakes Bay Health Center

The Great Lakes Bay Health Center (GLBHC) is Michigan's second-largest federally qualified health center (FQHC), with 30 locations spanning seven counties, that cares for individuals and communities who are underserved, uninsured or underinsured. With DentaQuest's contribution, GLBHC will provide comprehensive oral health care to children at schools, shelters and soup kitchens through its "Smiles are Everywhere" mobile program.

Cherry Health Foundation

DentaQuest's donation to Cherry Health Foundation will be applied to the organization's Patient Care Fund, which will help provide oral health care services, including screenings, cleanings, sealants, implants and dentures to eligible patients. Cherry Health Foundation is the state's largest FQHC, based in Grand Rapids and operating in six counties.

Macomb and Lansing Community Colleges

DentaQuest's contribution will extend its support of the DentaQuest Dental Hygiene Scholarships already offered at Macomb and Lansing Community Colleges. These scholarships provide financial assistance to students facing challenges or students returning to school later in life with the ultimate goal of developing more qualified dental professionals ready to serve in their local communities.

Michigan Dental Society

The Michigan Dental Society will use DentaQuest's contribution to support its "Swings for Smiles" event, hosted in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Funds raised during the event will aid Michigan Dental Society's access to care projects.

Today's announcement is DentaQuest's latest investment in organizations increasing oral health care access in Michigan. The contributions complement DentaQuest's longtime support for local efforts by the Michigan Dental Association Foundation and TeamSmile, which focus on access to care for underserved populations.

About DentaQuest

DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., is a purpose-driven health care company dedicated to improving the oral health of all. We do this through Preventistry® — our inclusive approach to quality care and expanded access built on trusted partnerships between patients, providers and payors. As one of the nation's largest and most experienced Medicaid dental benefits administrators, we manage dental and vision benefits for more than 33 million Americans through a nationwide network of providers in all 50 states. Our outcomes-based, cost-effective dental solutions are designed for Medicaid and CHIP, Medicare Advantage, small and large businesses, and individuals. At the same time, we are expanding our footprint of more than 70 oral health centers in six states to deliver direct patient care in rural and underserved populations. Learn more at www.DentaQuest.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

