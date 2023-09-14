DISCOVERING THE GREAT CHEFS OF TOMORROW AT THE S.PELLEGRINO YOUNG CHEF ACADEMY COMPETITION 2022-23 GRAND FINALE

After a two-year competition with the best young chefs from around the world, the time has come for the final stage that will see the winner of the 2022-23 edition crowned.

The two-day event in Milan, built around the concept of "bring your future to the table", will bring together some of the most influential voices in gastronomy to engage in a conversation on how to create positive change in society through food.

MILAN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition 2022-2023 is coming to its final phase as the doors of the long awaited Grand Finale are about to open on 4 and 5 October in Milan. After almost two years of tough selection, 15 of the most promising young chefs in the world are going to give their best to win the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Award. During this journey the young talents have been mentored by world renowned chefs and encouraged to bring their unique technical skills, creativity, vision and dreams to the table to support the evolution of gastronomy and to make the world a better place through food.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9201151-great-chefs-of-tomorrow-spellegrino-competition-grand-finale/

Set against a backdrop of unforgettable city landmarks, ranging from exquisite historic palaces to contemporary hangars, the event also features the world's best chefs engaging in inspiring speeches and knowledge exchange, with the space to cultivate novel ideas to drive positive social change. The Grand Finale coincides with a new edition of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy The Forum, an exclusive event dedicated to shaping the future of gastronomy. This year's focus is human aspects in work environments and industry culture, with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. It will be a moment for all the participants to connect, whether young or senior, to feel inspired, to feel elevated, and to feel energised to face what will come next for the industry.

This year's edition will comprise three distinct sessions with renowned chefs and industry experts. Each session will offer valuable advice, recommendations and suggestions to address the practical challenges that young chefs will inevitably encounter. The first segment will be led by Virgilio Martínez, winner of The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023. Through an open letter, Martínez will share his personal perspective on how to contribute to the evolution of the sector. Drawing from his own career achievements and aspirations, he will shed light on what this endeavour truly means. During the second session, a unique occurrence will take place as the four previous S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Award winners – Jerome Ianmark Calayag (2021), Yasuhiro Fujio (2018), Mitch Lienhard (2016) and Mark Moriarty (2015) – join forces on stage. They will collectively showcase their remarkable journeys since their respective competitions and illuminate the profound impact of their work. The final phase of the forum will feature a dialogue with the Seven Sages: Pía León, Eneko Atxa, Hélène Darroze, Vicky Lau, Nancy Silverton, Julien Royer and Riccardo Camanini. This engaging exchange will provide young chefs with insights on how to enhance their own work and transform it into impactful actions. The accomplished Seven Sages will share their perspectives openly and foster a dynamic conversation on achieving excellence.

The S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy The Forum will take place on the first day of the Grand Finale to prepare the young chefs to shine in the final stage of the competition, a journey that started over a year ago, during which time they have competed, and have been accompanied and guided by mentors to pave the way for their future career. Because their best will make the future of gastronomy better.

To learn more about the initiative please visit: www.sanpellegrinoyoungchefacademy.com .

About S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy

Gastronomy has the potential to transform society, shaping a more inclusive, more sustainable future. But doing requires talent. That's why S.Pellegrino has created S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy, a platform to attract, connect and nurture the next generation of culinary talents. An environment that will empower them through education, mentoring and experience opportunities, as well as through the renowned global competition.

The Academy opens its doors to members from over 70 different countries, ensuring that talent is not constrained by geography, ethnicity, or gender. This is a place where passionate young chefs interact with the most influential players in global gastronomy, and where together they cultivate an inspiring culinary community.

To discover more please visit: https://www.sanpellegrinoyoungchefacademy.com/

About S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna

S.Pellegrino, Acqua Panna and Sanpellegrino Italian Sparkling Drinks are international trademarks of Sanpellegrino S.p.A., which is based in Milan, Italy. Distributed in over 150 countries through branches and distributors on all five continents, these products represent quality, excellence by virtue of their origins and perfectly interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of pleasure, health and well-being. Founded in 1899, Sanpellegrino S.p.A. is the leading company in the beverage sector in Italy with its range of mineral waters, non-alcoholic aperitifs and drinks.

Sanpellegrino has always been committed to enhancing this primary good for the planet and works responsibly and passionately to ensure that this resource has a secure future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208199/SPYCA_COMPETITION.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1341607/4260608/SPYCA_Logo.jpg

After a two-year competition with the best young chefs from around the world, the time has come for the final stage that will see the winner of the 2022-23 edition crowned. (PRNewswire)

SPYCA Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sanpellegrino Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sanpellegrino Group