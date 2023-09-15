Runergy Shines Bright at RE+ in Las Vegas with New Generation N-Type Modules

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 12th, the highly-anticipated RE+ 2023 commenced at The Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas, USA. As the largest professional exhibition and trade fair for the solar energy industry in North America, RE+ drew in a massive crowd. Runergy made a splendid appearance at the event, showcasing a variety of flagship photovoltaic module products which were well-received by attendees.

On the first day of the RE+ exhibition, Runergy made significant strides in expanding their global reach. Hyperion, the high-end module brand of Runergy, signed a global strategic agreement with Nanosun, targeting markets such as Europe, the Middle East, and the United States. Additionally, Hyperion entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Grape Solar, focusing on the U.S. market. Mr. Mitchell Aguirre, COO of Nanosun, warmly expressed strong confidence in working with Hyperion to create innovative green energy solutions. Mr. Ocean Yuan, the founder and CEO of Grape Solar, emphasized that both companies share a commitment to partnership and strategic alliances, and that there is immense potential for future cooperation.

At this year's RE+, Runergy showcased a series of high-efficiency modules that use the most cutting-edge N-type cell technology, as well as the mainstream PERC cell technology. Among them, the 54 half-cell N-Type high-efficiency module is featured with full black aesthetic design that will fit for rooftop applications and its light weight is easy and hands-on for installation. Though with small size, it is big on power, with maximum power output at 425W, creating higher return and shorter investment cycle for home owners. The other two N-Type modules are 72 and 78 half-cells, perfect for ground mounted projects and tracker systems. With Runergy's leading position in high-efficiency N-type cell R%D and manufacturing, these products offer project owners lower LCOE and greater long-term value. The 72 half-cell N-type module is also recognized as an Overall Highest Achiever, with top performance in all rigorous tests of three essential disciplines including quality, performance, and reliability by RETC. The company also presented the 72 half-cell single glass PERC module, produced at its factory in Thailand. Runergy has entered the photovoltaic industry since ten years ago and its accumulated cell shipments exceeds 50GW. Runergy is dedicated to continuously providing high-efficiency products with high value for global customers.

During this magnificent solar industry event, Runergy hosted a grand customer appreciation and 10th anniversary gala dinner, known as "Runergy's Night," at the Palms Casino Resort Hotel in Las Vegas. Dr. Longzhong Tao, Chairman of Runergy, and Ms. Ellen Wang, the head of global sales of Runergy, were in attendance. Dr. Longzhong Tao expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the guests, while Ms. Ellen Wang reviewed the development history of Runergy over the past decade and shared her vision for the future. The evening's activities included the cutting of a "10th Anniversary Cake," customer sharing, music performances, and other exciting events. Attendees spoke highly of Runergy's products, development concepts, and future vision, expressing their eagerness to work hand-in-hand with Runergy.

Runergy Group was founded in 2013. After ten years of development and innovation, and with the support and care of its partners, it has grown into a photovoltaic enterprise with more than 10,000 employees worldwide, leading solar cell sales, and a global industrial chain. In the future, Runergy will continue to optimize the industrial chain layout, take root in technological exploration, expand internationalization, build long-term competitiveness, and work with global partners to create a reliable new energy brand for users.

