Beauty-AI Company, Myavana, Unveils First-of-its-kind Web3 Metaverse Experience In Time With National Coding Week

With the goal of re-educating on textured hair care and inspiring underrepresented groups to consider technology as a career path, the hair AI beauty-tech company unveils a first-of-its-kind Web3 experience, "In The Lab With Myavana" – in time with National Coding Week on 9/18

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This September Atlanta-based, black-owned, female-founded and operated, beauty-tech company, Myavana , unveils a first-of-its-kind Web3 Metaverse experience in time with National Coding Week. The company sits at the intersection of beauty and technology, perfectly poised to educate and engage on this year's National Coding Week theme – AI (Artificial Intelligence). Beginning September 18, 2023 through August of 2024, visitors of the Web3 experience will receive a free Myavana Hair Strand Analysis Kit (valued at $99, while supplies last), be able to use the Myavana HairAI tool to garner instant hair care solutions, have access to an extensive video library of textured hair care re-education, and gain access to a live-streamed fireside discussion on "The Future of Beauty Through Web3, AI, and Algorithms," featuring industry leader in the beauty-tech space Agustina Sartori, Sr. Director of Digital Innovation at Ulta Beauty.

In The Lab with Myavana, A Web3 Metaverse Experience

The experience includes a fully outfitted 3D virtual lobby, salon, laboratory, classroom, living room, and live chat function for immediate answers to any hair care concern.

Lobby : This area is the experience homebase with instructions on how to interact with the Web3 space. This is where visitors enter to receive their free Myavana Hair Strand Analysis Kit (valued at $99 , while supplies last)

Salon : Here visitors are greeted by CEO & Founder, Candace Harris and can use the Myavana HairAI tool to garner instant hair solutions and product recommendations. Additionally, guests can even book a virtual hair consultation with a Myavana hair expert and professional stylist. Live-streamed panel: Join Myavana Founder, Candace Harris and Agustina Sartori , Sr. Director of Digital Innovation at Ulta Beauty and Managing Director of Prisma Ventures for a conversation about " The Future of Beauty Through Web3, AI, and Algorithms" 12 pm ET on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 here .

Classroom : Gain access to an extensive video library of textured hair care re-education featuring lessons from Myavana's Chief Hair Officer & Head of R&D, Robin D. Groover as well as Chief Hair Consultant & Head Of Stylist Partnerships, Karen Marie .

Laboratory : This area is dedicated to the science of hair, here guests are able to take a microscopic look at the type, texture and condition of hair strands guided by Myavana's Chief Hair Analyst, Tanisha Billups .

By launching during National Coding Week Myavana hopes to expose underrepresented groups to coding and to increase digital literacy in a novel and engaging way – inspiring women and girls to become coders or computer scientists, to help solve problems that they are facing in their own lives… similar to what Myavana's founder has done. The brand aims to educate about textured hair needs as well as technology career paths. The Web3 experience will be available through August 2024.

Candace Harris founded Myavana in 2012, leveraging 17 years of experience in computer science to develop AI haircare technology that analyzes the variables of hair strands and hair products to produce personalized hair care plans that support healthy hair and hair growth. She is a pioneer within a space that is overwhelmingly homogenous and non-inclusive, carving out solutions for BIPOC women, a group often ignored.

National Coding Week

National Coding Week returns this September 2023 for its 10th year with this season's theme being Artificial Intelligence (AI). The aim is to take a closer look at the benefits, concerns and implications of AI. September 18-25, 2023 are the official dates of National Coding Week 2023. The hope is that National Coding Week inspires both children and adults to consider careers in technology and to increase digital literacy. Participate in the conversation by using hashtag #NationalCodingWeek or tagging @NationalCodingWeek on social media.

About MYAVANA

MYAVANA is a Black female-owned, and operated beauty tech company backed by over a decade of research, development and data. Myavana is disrupting the multi-billion dollar, textured hair care market as a pioneer of HairAI™ (Artificial Intelligence Hair Strand Analysis) technology and HairSI™ (Scientific Hair Strand Analysis). Myavana Labs has analyzed over two billion hair strands, making it the world's largest database of textured hair care data. Myavana couples its personalized, scientific hair analysis with the company's prescriptive, data-driven hair product recommendation suite of over 3000 commercially available hair products on the market. All product recommendations have been performance tested and validated by Myavana for effectiveness on textured hair types and conditions. The Myavana suite of products forms a transformational hair care solution for consumers and an elevated data driven service as well as retail opportunity for industry professionals.

By partnering with Myavana's Consumer Intelligence Data Insights, Hair Product Manufactures can gain insights into textured hair conditions to inform product development needs. As a B2C and B2B solution, Myavana's Personalized Consumer Intelligence Data is poised to radically change how hair product purchasing decisions are made by consumers – through data personalization, and illuminate the massive data validated opportunity for more targeted textured hair relevant products and solutions by the hair care products industry.

About the founder

Candace Harris founded MYAVANA in beta in 2012 researching and developing proprietary AI hair care technology that analyzes the variables of hair strands and hair products to produce personalized hair care plans that support healthy hair and hair growth. As a graduate of Georgia Tech, she brings over 17 years of experience in computer science to MYAVANA. Candace is a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, WWD Top 50 Beauty Innovator, BET Honors STEM Award winner, Sephora Accelerate fellow, and recent Georgia Tech Computing Hall of Fame inductee. Candace's work has been featured nationally on CNN, Marie Claire, ESSENCE, Inc. Magazine, Black Enterprise, Business Insider, and more.

