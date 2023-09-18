Glider AI sees continued growth and announces the appointment of Ben Walker as Chief Operating Officer

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glider AI is pleased to announce the promotion of Ben Walker to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Since joining in 2021, Ben has overseen operations and customer success teams. During his tenure, Glider AI has doubled its customer base of enterprise brands and global staffing firms.

Glider AI Talent Intelligence Platform for Contingent Hiring (PRNewsfoto/Glider) (PRNewswire)

With over 30 years in HR Tech and consulting, Ben brings deep industry knowledge, which has proven to be an asset to Glider and its growing customer base. In March 2023, Glider announced a Series A of USD 10M; Walker's promotion reflects the company's continued growth with enterprise employer, staffing, and contingent program customer segments. Ben's expanded scope includes company operations and revenue expansion.

Satish Kumar, Glider AI CEO and Co-Founder, shares, "Ben's leadership is clear. He is a respected figure in the industry with recognition from customers and industry thought leaders to our internal team. I'm excited about Glider's next stage of growth and partnering with Ben." Recent customer reviews on G2 support Satish's sentiment. Glider has catapulted to the leading quadrants for skill assessment and interview software categories, besting the competition.

US BLS data and company research point to positive job trends, with a similar uptick observed among Glider customers. His timely promotion will help Glider capitalize on improving economic conditions, Ben shares his excitement about the opportunity, "Glider has a market-leading product and such an incredibly talented and committed team," said Walker. "I'm honored to work beside them to drive continued growth of our global operations and successful outcomes for our rapidly expanding portfolio of customers."

