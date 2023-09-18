PuroClean Looks to Expand Throughout Beaumont and Lake Charles Communities

The Paramedics of Property Damage Announce Plans to Service Texas's Beaumont and Louisiana's Lake Charles Areas

BEAUMONT, Texas, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, one of the country's leading property restoration and remediation brands, is targeting the coastal city of Beaumont, Texas, and the Lake Charles, Louisiana, community as it continues its rapid expansion across the country. The franchise brand is looking to capitalize on its ongoing success by securing multi-unit franchise owners who will fulfill their mission of unparalleled customer service and quality of work within the Beaumont and Lake Charles communities. Through market research, PuroClean estimates the cities can support up to two new territories.

"The Beaumont/Lake Charles area has been a community at the top of our list for expansion for a while now," said Tim Courtney, Vice President of Franchise Development for PuroClean. "We are seeking strategic franchise partners in this region as it continues to see a growing population with increased economic activity. We feel this locale is under-served with professional restoration services for damage caused by water, fire, mold, and biohazards to homes and businesses. With an ever-changing climate, we also value this area as a strategic location to assist in a territory that experiences a high frequency of severe weather, such as hurricanes."

The PuroClean brand is highly regarded not only within the property restoration industry but within the franchising industry as well. In 2022, the company received recognition for the brand in national business awards programs, including PuroClean ranking No. 84 on the Entrepreneur Magazine annual Franchise 500® list, rising 13 places from the previous year's ranking. PuroClean was also recognized by Franchise Times on its "Top 500" list and by Franchise Business Review as a Top Franchise for Franchisee Satisfaction for the fifth consecutive year. The brand is honored to satisfy and exceed the expectations and needs of its franchisees year after year, as they are committed to uplifting their franchise partners and facilitating their success.

"We are thrilled to continue expanding our brand's unique concept into new markets throughout the country, as we have gained a loyal following," said Steve White, President and COO of PuroClean. "Our brand has cemented itself as a necessary service for all types of professionals and households in both suburban and urban communities. No matter who you are or where you live, PuroClean brings peace of mind that your home or business is in the best hands during the property restoration process."

For over 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico with a network of over 450 offices. The brand is seeking the right individual who may be in construction and looking to add a restoration component to their business.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of over 450 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand.

