RBC iShares Opens the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Steven Leong, Director, Head of Product for iShares Canada at BlackRock, and his team joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of five ETFs: iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETF (TSX: XETM), iShares Semiconductor Index ETF (TSX: XCHP), iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (TSX: XQQU/XQQU.U), iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETF (TSX:XAD) and iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF (TSX:XUSF).

The five ETFs (collectively the "iShares ETFs") will be managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. RBC iShares ETFs are comprised of RBC ETFs managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. RBC iShares is a strategic alliance formed in 2019 between RBC Global Asset Management and BlackRock Canada. RBC iShares provides the largest suite of ETFs to Canadians, and leverages the combined investment expertise of Canada's largest asset manager and the world's largest ETF provider to help advisors build efficient portfolios that meet the needs of their clients.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange