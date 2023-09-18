Tru Earth Gets a Fresh New Look as Part of New 'Tru Clean' Campaign

New campaign aims to dispel misconceptions about eco-friendly cleaners

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world filled with eco-myths and ever-changing advice on how to lead a sustainable life, Tru Earth , the global household cleaning product company committed to eradicating plastic containers in the household, is stepping up as the beacon of truth. Today, Tru Earth announced its first-ever rebrand and campaign, 'Tru Clean,' aimed toward debunking common myths about eco-friendly habits and providing customers with clarity, reliability, and genuine solutions for cleaner and more sustainable lifestyles.

Tru Earth (PRNewswire)

Based on a deep understanding that, while many individuals express a desire to adopt more eco-friendly practices, skepticism often acts as a significant barrier to meaningful change. The 'Tru Clean' campaign will address this challenge directly by uncovering common misunderstandings that cloud people's views on sustainable living.

As stories evolve over time, myths gain momentum, leading people to believe in little untruths, exaggerations, and dramas. As an example…MYTH: recycling laundry containers means they won't end up in landfills [TRUTH: only 30% of those put in bins get recycled].

Tru Clean Creative

At the heart of the campaign lies The Tru Clean Lab and the introduction of Dr. Tru, a dedicated myth-buster. Through innovative storytelling, the campaign unmasks the reality behind cleaning, cleaning products, and the issue of problematic packaging. Whether it's the misconception that spaghetti sauce will stain white clothes forever or the belief that traditional cleaning products are the sole solution to cleanliness, Dr. Tru and the Tru Clean Lab set the record straight.

"At Tru Earth, our commitment to the environment is unwavering," said Ryan McKenzie, CMO and co-founder of Tru Earth. "The 'Tru Clean' campaign marks a significant milestone in our journey. With Dr. Tru leading the charge, we're making a tangible impact by debunking myths and empowering individuals to embrace sustainable living. It's more than just a rebrand; it's a paradigm shift in perceptions and actions toward a greener planet."

In addition to running on YouTube and social media channels, video creative in :15 and :30 spots entitled "Spaghetti" and "Sustainability," will run in broadcast and across digital and streaming platforms. Tru Earth plans to amplify its message through PR efforts and various activations, such as trade shows, retail partnerships, and targeted marketing.

"We saw a huge opportunity for this campaign to be an entertaining voice of reason in the middle of all the confusion about how to live sustainably," said Peter Levin, executive creative director at FINN Partners who led the creative campaign development. "The campaign is unlike anything we've seen in this space and that fits since Tru Earth is a company unlike any other in the space. The easiest and most rewarding campaigns are those that support a great product and a great company. We hope the work educates, entertains, and inspires a new way forward for our customers."

As Tru Earth embarks on this journey, the company invites everyone to join in and embrace the truth about sustainable living. At its core, Tru Earth is a movement, and it joins more than 1.2 million people across the world to combat the 645 billion plastic household product containers dumped in landfills and oceans globally each year. To date, Tru Earth has prevented over 160 million containers and other single-use plastics from entering oceans and landfills. So, join the Tru Earth Movement to see how its innovative products deliver a cleaner way to clean as well as make a lasting impact for our environment.

About Tru Earth

Tru Earth®, with offices in Canada and the U.S., is a global household cleaning product company focused on biodegradability and the elimination of waste. At its core, Tru Earth is a movement of 1.2 million people in 78 countries committed to combating the billions of plastic containers dumped in landfills and oceans globally each year (#TruEarthMovement™). Our customers are #TruChangeMakers™, disrupting the multi-billion-dollar household cleaning products industry, helping to reduce carbon emissions, and furthering our critical cause to make true lasting change that helps save the planet. Tru Earth's suite of products and planned launches come with our pledge to provide #TruChangeMakers with laundry, bathroom and kitchen products they need to make a substantial impact on the health of our world. At Tru Earth, we know many small hinges can swing very big doors.

For more information on joining the movement and our current battle to eradicate plastic, please visit https://www.tru.earth , or connect with us on

Facebook: Tru Earth | Facebook

Instagram: Tru Earth (@truearthmovement)

Twitter: Tru Earth (@TruEarthLaundry)

YouTube: Tru Earth - YouTube

For media inquiries, contact:

Will Hennessey

will.hennessey@finnpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tru Earth