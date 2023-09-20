DHARMA LAUNCHES "PARIS BY EMILY," THE FIRST OFFICIAL TRAVEL EXPERIENCE FOR THE MTV ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS-PRODUCED EMILY IN PARIS, NETFLIX'S HIT SERIES

DHARMA LAUNCHES "PARIS BY EMILY," THE FIRST OFFICIAL TRAVEL EXPERIENCE FOR THE MTV ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS-PRODUCED EMILY IN PARIS, NETFLIX'S HIT SERIES

Specially Curated Paris Trips for Emily in Paris Series Fans

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first for the brand, fans of Netflix's Emily in Paris can now take themed trips to the French capital with DHARMA, a travel startup that offers exclusive trips hosted by iconic people and brands. Inspired by the hit series, the "Paris by Emily" travel experience, created under license from Paramount Global, will offer ultra-curated group trips with events that capture the vibrant and enchanting world of Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins.

(PRNewswire)

The four-night/five-day small group trips to Paris are hosted by lifestyle influencers, or "Emileaders." Mirroring Emily's Parisian adventures, the trips offer a range of immersive experiences centered around fashion, lifestyle and romance. With exclusive trip elements ranging from private designer atelier visits to a Sylvie-inspired Masterclass on the art of seduction and an oh-so-French Lillet-Spritz cocktail-making session on one of Paris' most iconic rooftops, these trips are designed to reflect the show's colorful spirit.

"We crafted these 'Paris by Emily' trips to ensure guests leave Paris with something far more meaningful than just a souvenir beret and some photos. Our core conviction is that the future of travel is not about the where but the why," said Charaf El Mansouri, CEO at DHARMA. "So many of us seek travel experiences that are transformational. Series like Emily in Paris make you wish there was a 'Book This Trip' button at the end of every episode - That's the opportunity we see ahead."

Ines Tazi, the Netflix TV Personality who is the first ambassador to host a "Paris by Emily" trip, said, "This innovative concept is a brand-new adventure. I love creating bridges between online and offline, fiction and reality. Curating this new experience allows me to share what I cherish about Paris, from fashion and gastronomy to art and history. Just like Emily in Paris, this is an ode to the French capital for culturally curious minds!"

Marylin Fitoussi, Costume Designer, Emily in Paris, adds: "You can expect a curation of retailers and designers true to the spirit of my work on the show that will excite, delight, and surprise. "Paris by Emily" will capture the essence of Emily Cooper's fashionable adventures in Paris."

"We are very excited about our new partnership with DHARMA, to create a bold and unique, curated travel experience that will immerse guests in memorable moments from Emily in Paris," said Marie Marks, SVP, Themed Experiences, Paramount. "People want to participate in experiences that bring their favorite brands to life in compelling and innovative ways that extend beyond the screen."

For more information about "Paris by Emily" and to book your trip, visit www.seekdharma.com/brands/parisbyemily.

Trip Details

The trips are for small groups of 8-16 people from 4 nights/5 days 1x "Fake It Till We Bake It" pastry class 1x Behind-the-scenes locations tour 1x Palais Royal Content Capture experience 1x Café French lesson 1x Exclusive "Only-Emily" fashion visits 1x Le Flirt Masterclass 4x Breakfasts 2x Aperitifs 2x Dinners Exclusive " Paris by Emily" tote Infinite amounts of fun!

1x "Fake It Till We Bake It" pastry class



1x Behind-the-scenes locations tour



1x Palais Royal Content Capture experience



1x Café French lesson



1x Exclusive "Only-Emily" fashion visits



1x Le Flirt Masterclass



4x Breakfasts



2x Aperitifs



2x Dinners



Exclusive " Paris by Emily" tote

Shared room - From US$2,700 [£2155] per person





Single room - From US$3,600 [£2870] per person





Flights, insurance, and anything not listed not included

Shared room - From US$2,700 [£2155] per person



Single room - From US$3,600 [£2870] per person



Flights, insurance, and anything not listed not included

About DHARMA

DHARMA builds and promotes ultra-curated trips hosted by the world's most iconic people and brands. DHARMA is the marketplace for passion-based travel, whether you want to experience a food journey with Jeong Kwon in South Korea, dive deep into a Manchester derby with Eric Cantona, or learn vedic meditation with Light Watkins in Mexico.

For more information:

Website: www.seekdharma.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seek.dharma/?hl=en

Email: hello@seekdharma.com

Press US – dharma@5wpr.com Press UK & WORLD – dharma@thephagroup.com

About Paramount Location-Based Entertainment & Experiences

Paramount Location-Based Entertainment & Experiences brings Paramount's stories and franchises to life across experiential touchpoints, including theme parks, hotel & resorts, water parks, cruises, pop-ups, attractions, themed restaurants, live tours and more. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Location Based Entertainment & Experiences operates globally with more than 50 restaurants, 7 hotels & resorts including Nickelodeon Punta Cana, Nickelodeon Riviera Maya and Paramount Hotels in Dubai, themed parks and family centers across the US, the UK, Spain, Germany, Australia, Italy, Belgium, China and Malaysia and live touring shows.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DHARMA