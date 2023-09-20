FP Markets Claims a Hat-Trick for a Second Time in a Row at the Global Forex Awards 2023

FP Markets Claims a Hat-Trick for a Second Time in a Row at the Global Forex Awards 2023

FP Markets Claims a Hat-Trick for a Second Time in a Row at the Global Forex Awards 2023 for 'Best Value Broker - Global', 'Best Broker - Europe' and 'Best Partners Programme - Asia'

SYDNEY, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Forex and CFDs broker FP Markets continued to raise the bar at the prestigious Global Forex Awards 2023 event in Limassol, receiving multiple awards. Crowned 'Best Value Broker - Global' for a fifth consecutive year, as well as 'Best Broker - Europe' and 'Best Partners Programme - Asia' for a second time in a row, these accolades represent a further significant milestone for the company and follows a series of recent prominent industry awards. FP Markets was awarded the 'Best CFD Broker in Africa' at the FAME Awards 2023 earlier in the year, followed by awards for 'Best Trade Execution' and 'Most Transparent Broker' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023 in June.

FP Markets Team at the Global Forex Awards 202 (PRNewswire)

Celebrating its sixth year, the Global Forex Awards ceremony took place at Siaro Loft in Limassol, Cyprus and welcomed a highly competitive calibre of entries from leading brokerages in the industry. The large turnout was a testament to the event's success and popularity. Among several acclaimed award categories, winners were nominated for their trade execution, transparent approach, world-class customer service and Partnership Programmes.

FP Markets CEO Craig Allison commented: 'FP Markets are delighted to have won three awards. Winning the Best Value Broker - Global', 'Best Broker - Europe' and 'Best Partners Programme - Asia' demonstrates the global reach of the company and the commitment and dedication of the FP Markets team to deliver the best possible trading experience. From short-term traders and longer-term investors to Introducing Brokers (IBs), Affiliates and MAMs, and Regional Partners , we serve a large global user base and provide a wide selection of markets to trade to suit all trading styles. Our strong brand and competitive trading conditions have made us a popular choice for traders and investors worldwide; we are proud and grateful for the international recognition we consistently receive'.

Established in 2005, FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Brand providing clients with over 10,000 tradable instruments across key asset classes and offers aggregate pricing across several top-tier liquidity providers. Additionally, FP Markets deliver Consistently Tight Spreads , Lightning Execution, Unmatched 24/7 Multilingual Customer Support , and various Account Types to suit all trading strategies and styles.

About FP Markets:



FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Forex and CFDs Broker with over 18 years of industry experience.

The company offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads starting from 0.0 pips.

Traders can choose from the leading powerful online trading platforms, including FP Markets' Mobile App, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, cTrader, and Iress.

The company's outstanding 24/7 multilingual customer service has been recognised by Investment Trends and awarded 'The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award' over five consecutive years.

FP Markets has been awarded the 'Best Global Forex Value Broker' for four consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022) at the Global Forex Awards.

FP Markets has been awarded the 'Best Forex Broker – Europe ' and the 'Best Forex Partners Programme – Asia ' at the Global Forex Awards 2022.

FP Markets has been awarded 'Best Trade Execution' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022.

FP Markets crowned 'Best CFD Broker in Africa ' at FAME Awards 2023.

For more information on FP Markets' comprehensive range of products and services, visit https://www.fpmarkets.com/ .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2216085/FP_MARKETS.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2216084/FP_MARKETS.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574261/4285326/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg

FP Markets Claims a Hat-Trick for a Second Time in a Row at the Global Forex Awards 2023 (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/FP Markets) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FP MARKETS