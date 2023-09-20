Leading Global Textile Experts Launch Premium Bedding Brand, Double Stitch

Blending On-Trend Designs and Quality Craftsmanship, Double Stitch Provides Modern Styling Solutions for Life's Transitional Moments

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, a leading name in home textiles backed by for 40 years of industry experience, is excited to announce the launch of Double Stitch, a premium bedding brand for the savvy young professional. With style, comfort, and enduring quality at its core, Double Stitch is on a mission to create an elevated yet accessible home experience that integrates aesthetics and functionality. Designed for first-time upgraders, Double Stitch's line of creative bedding essentials was designed for those who are ready to upgrade their quality of sleep, their experience at home, and their daily lives.

Whether making the jump into a new home with a partner or moving into an apartment solo for the first time, Double Stitch was born to celebrate life's pivotal moments of transition. Embracing this fresh perspective, Double Stitch's launch campaign mantra of "It's time for a change" aims to position the brand as a reliable resource for those entering new eras of life.

By tapping into the expertise of parent brand Bedsure, the Double Stitch product line offers premium materials, proprietary blends, a modern design perspective, responsible sourcing and more, all under a fair price point. Fusing form and function, each product is meticulously crafted to add a touch of luxury to any space, with natural materials and colors that fit into any design aesthetic. Driven by the philosophy that "every stitch counts," the brand's namesake double stitching and handcrafted details ensure longevity and durability that can grow and evolve with consumers.

"We're thrilled to introduce consumers to a new type of bedding brand," said Josh Zhu, CEO of Bedsure. "We bring a unique perspective to product development by combining decades of industry knowledge with an in-depth understanding of consumer insights. We found that bedding is the first piece of the home that people look to when they need a change. If it's a big move or even a small work promotion, Double Stitch is here for them. We also recognize that affordability should not have to be sacrificed for quality, like many competitors seem to claim, and are excited to offer on-trend luxury at an accessible price point."

Available now, key product offerings are listed below, each featuring calming tones such as Dusty Mauve, Winter Sky, Sandstone and Bright White. Pillows, duvet cover inserts, and bedding bundles are also available as part of the initial launch, with additional collections coming later this fall.

To provide U.S. consumers with the best possible shopping experience and fast delivery, Double Stitch is also available in the Amazon store.

To view the products and learn more about Double Stitch, please visit www.doublestitch.com or the Double Stitch Amazon storefront.

About Double Stitch

Established in 2023, Double Stitch is a premium bedding brand under Shinebed Global E-commerce Co., Ltd., founders of Bedsure. Blending on-trend styles, affordability, and the right amount of luxury, Double Stitch serves as the bedding option for the consumer ready to invest in a quality sleep experience. Motivated by comfort, tranquility, and enduring longevity, Double Stitch's craftsmanship and attention to detail help customers evolve and transform their spaces into sanctuaries of relaxation. For more information, visit Double Stitch's brand website, Amazon storefront, and Instagram (@doublestitchhome).

