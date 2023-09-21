Locus Robotics Named to FreightWaves' 2024 FreightTech 100 List for Second Consecutive Year

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, has been named to the 2024 FreightTech 100 list by FreightWaves for the second consecutive year.

The FreightTech 100 award recognizes the most innovative and disruptive companies across the freight industry. Locus Robotics is honored to be included among this elite group shaping the future of supply chain technology.

"We are thrilled to once again receive this prestigious recognition from FreightWaves," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "Being named to the FreightTech 100 validates our position as a leader in warehouse automation, despite the challenging economic environment this past year. We remain committed to developing and delivering cutting-edge robotics that help our customers grow efficiently and seamlessly."

Locus Robotics stood out for its continued technology innovation and mission to revolutionize warehouse productivity and efficiency. With over 250 deployments worldwide, Locus enables warehouses to easily deploy and scale automation as volumes fluctuate across brownfield and greenfield warehouses, including multi-level mezzanine facilities.

The FreightTech 100 list was determined by FreightWaves' editorial team and a panel of experts. The top 25 companies will be named FreightTech 25 in November at the media outlet's F3 Future of Freight Festival.

Locus Robotics is the world leader in revolutionary, enterprise-level, warehouse automation solution, incorporating powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve product movement and productivity 2–3X. Named to the Inc. 500 three years in a row, and winning over 25 industry and technology awards, the Locus solution dramatically increases order fulfillment productivity, lowers operational costs, and improves workplace quality, safety, and ergonomics for workers.

Supporting more than 100+ of the world's top brands and deployed at 250+ sites around the world, Locus Robotics enables retailers, 3PLs and specialty warehouses to efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of today's fulfillment environments. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

