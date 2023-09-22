Introducing Renovar™ Advanced Skin and Wound Solution, a proven and versatile solution used for the treatment, debridement, moisturization, and healing promotion of various wound types.

With complex diseases and many risk factors on the rise in society, it is vital to have protocols and solutions in place that will assist in wound management. Renovar is a fast-acting, non-cytotoxic, antimicrobial advanced wound care solution that helps keep the wound bed clean and free of contaminates and debris, essential for wound healing without infection.

YORK, Pa., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the introduction of Renovar™ Advanced Skin and Wound Solution, a non-sensitizing, ready-to-use solution clinicians can use for all wound healing phases. Renovar features HOClean™ Technology, a super-oxidized solution that increases the flow of oxygen to the wound bed and speeds up the healing process by 33%. With no known contraindications or side effects, Renovar is safe for cleansing the wound, relieving irritation, and reducing the risk of infection.

Renovar™ Advanced Skin and Wound Solution is a fast-acting versatile solution that can used in the treatment, debridement, moisturization, exudate management, and healing promotion for various wound types. (PRNewswire)

"HRP is excited to introduce the Renovar product portfolio to the market. It complements our existing portfolio of medical consumables and presents a solid opportunity for us to expand into wound care. We look forward to working with our customers across the continuum of care to drive value and positively impact people's lives," says Chris Wiesman, Chief Revenue Officer.

Renovar Skin and Wound Solution is clinically proven to provide at least a 99.9% reduction of most microorganisms. It demonstrates in-vitro activity against a broad spectrum of gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria while breaking down biofilm in just 30 seconds, allowing healthy tissue to form and reducing the risk of infection. "With an expected 7-10% annual growth over the next five years, we see the wound care market as attractive. We recognize the clinical and technical aspects of Wound Care and have strategically selected a niche segment for entry where we can make an immediate impact and move market share," says Colby Wiesman, Chief Executive Officer.

To learn more about the Renovar™ Advanced Skin and Wound Solution product offering, visit http://renovarwoundcare.com/.

About HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a professionally managed, family-owned business located in York, Pa., that develops, manufactures, and supplies products for a variety of markets. HR is an industry expert in healthcare consumables and offers a broad range of products, from medical lubricants and ultrasound gels to a comprehensive continence care offering and more. HR's mission - positively impacting people's lives- unifies the organization and drives an unwavering commitment to customers. For more information on HR Pharmaceutical, Inc., visit www.hrpharma.com .

Renovar is a trademark of HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc ©2023 HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All rights reserved.

HR Pharmaceuticals logo (PRNewswire)

