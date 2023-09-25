Avasant Recognizes Unisys as a Leader in its Digital Workplace Services 2023 RadarView™ Report

Expanded digital workplace services, strategic partnerships and investments in emerging technologies earn global tech company 'leader' title for a second consecutive year

BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been named a leader by prominent management consulting firm Avasant in its Digital Workplace Services 2023 RadarView™ report. Avasant defines leaders as demonstrating consistent excellence and establishing industry trends and best practices through creativity and innovation. The annual RadarView™ report assesses digital workplace service providers focused on enhancing employee experience and productivity.

This recognition marks the second year Avasant has identified Unisys as a digital workplace services leader in its annual RadarView™ report. In 2022, Unisys was recognized as a leader in the rapidly evolving hybrid workplace, offering progressive digital workplace services to help businesses adapt to evolving work environments. Unisys remains a leader in the space because of its continuous innovation and expanded solutions and services. The company also plans to increase its investments in generative AI (artificial intelligence) in the coming year, a technology Avasant recognizes has many use cases and will transform the digital workplace.

"Unisys offers an array of solutions that empower workforces to get the job done securely from anywhere, anytime and on any device," said Joel Raper, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS) at Unisys. "As a market leader, we remain committed to helping clients achieve breakthroughs, progressing our capabilities to stay ahead of trends, and delivering quality centralized solutions and services to our clients."

The 2023 RadarView™ report assessed providers across three key criteria, highlighting the following about Unisys:

Practice maturity: Unisys offers end-to-end, experience-centric digital workplace services and has expanded its solutions portfolio within the past year to include personalized onboarding solutions and Unisys Frontline Worker Enablement. It has also enhanced its PowerSuite® platform to offer real-time insights to provide proactive support services.

Partner ecosystem: Unisys has a variety of top-level platform and software partners and works closely with them to create tailored solutions and improve existing offerings. These partnerships have also resulted in joint webinars and podcasts on seamless collaboration.

Investments and innovation: Unisys continually seeks to expand its DWS portfolio and is continuing to invest in generative AI. The company has tripled its workplace consulting services practice since acquiring three companies in 2021.

"Elevating employee experience has become a core aspect of workplace services as hybrid work structures evolve to fit new organizational needs. A crucial focus is now on digitally empowering frontline workers to bridge communication and collaboration gaps between remote and field-based teams," said Shwetank Saini, research leader at Avasant. "Unisys is committed to employee engagement, using proprietary solutions and tapping into a partner network, while continuously making technology investments."

Click here to learn more about the Avasant Digital Workplace Services 2023 RadarView™ report.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – digital workplace; cloud, applications & infrastructure; enterprise computing; and business process – help our clients challenge the status quo and create new possibilities. To learn how we deliver breakthroughs for our clients – and have been pushing the possible for 150 years – visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn . #Unisys150

RELEASE NO.: 0925/9923

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

View original content:

SOURCE Unisys Corporation