Clockwork to Present Two Talks on Speeding Up AI/ML Workloads by Eliminating Packet Delays/Loss at The AI Conference in San Francisco

Clockwork's Cloud Deluxe™ demos showing how it helps speed up AI/ML workloads will also be available at booth 4c in Sponsor Pavilion 1

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clockwork , a developer of advanced cloud technology for time-sensitive enterprise applications, today announced it will be delivering two technical presentations at the upcoming AI Conference in San Francisco on September 26-27. Clockwork's team will demonstrate how its two-step solution using Clockwork's Cloud Deluxe™ network application helps speed up AI/ML workloads, and improves cloud infrastructure performance.

Clockwork Senior Software Engineer Vinay Sriram will deliver a 25-minute talk titled "Speeding up AI/ML Workloads by Eliminating Packet Delays/Loss from 'Best Effort' TCP+Ethernet Networks" at 3 p.m. PT on Sept 26. Sriram will also give a 10-minute lunchtime lightning talk titled "Eliminate TCP Packet Delays/Loss and Speed up AI/ML Workloads" at 12:45 p.m. PT on Sept 27.

Based on its foundational clock sync technology, Clockwork's software transforms unpredictable data networks into deterministic, time-sensitive systems. Clockwork's two-step solution leverages Latency Sensei to choose optimal VMs, then Packet Rocket to control congestion at the edge. In his talks, Sriram will provide an in-depth look at Packet Rocket—an easy-to-deploy software solution that can enable TCP/IP+Ethernet networks to deliver 100% utilization at near-zero packet loss. He will also present results from NCCL tests and discuss how the technology performs on LLM workloads in different cloud environments.

Vinay Sriram is a senior software engineer at Clockwork Systems. His recent work studies the benefit of Clockwork's foundational congestion control technology on machine learning workloads in the public cloud. Vinay also works on Clockwork's real-time network monitoring and clock synchronization solutions. He holds a B.S. and M.S. in computer science from Stanford University. Before joining Clockwork, he was a research assistant in the Stanford Platform Lab, and has worked on ML teams at Google and Amazon.

To learn more about how Clockwork's Cloud Deluxe™ helps speed up AI/ML workloads and eliminates fundamental latency issues, stop by Booth 4c in Sponsor Pavilion 1 at the AI Conference on September 26-27, or visit clockwork.io.

About Clockwork

Founded by a team from Stanford University, Clockwork's technology enables time-sensitive applications in areas such as financial trading, high-tech, and online gaming. Being software-based, its solutions can run anywhere: in on-premises data centers, public clouds, or hybrid environments. Taking aim at the "clockless architecture" prevalent in distributed systems and networks, Clockwork aims to redefine a large part of the way these technologies (which underlie the cloud) are currently practiced. Learn more at clockwork.io.

About The AI Conference

Discover the latest advancements and trends in AI technology, presented by renowned experts from around the globe. Gain valuable insights and learn how AI is transforming industries like healthcare, finance, and entertainment. This in-person event will take place on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 and Wednesday September 27 at the William J. Rutter Center At UCSF Mission Bay, 1675 Owens Street, San Francisco, CA 94158. For more information, please visit aiconference.com.

