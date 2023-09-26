BICES 2023: XCMG Machinery Takes Center Stage with Intelligent and Eco-Friendly Construction Machinery

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading construction machinery manufacturer XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425) has exhibited 28 flagship equipment products from eight major sectors, innovative intelligent technologies, and comprehensive set solutions at the 16th China Beijing International Construction Machinery, Building Material Machines, and Mining Machines Exhibition & Seminar (BICES 2023) hosted from September 20 to 23 in Beijing, China.

BICES 2023: XCMG Takes Center Stage with Intelligent and Eco-Friendly Construction Machinery.

XCMG has signed strategic cooperation agreements with China Anneng, Sinopec Fourth Construction, Shenda Group, JCHX Mining Management, and Beijing Hengshi, an order of more than 100 units of equipment products with Linyi Shihou Tianyuan, and delivered the order to China Railway 10th Bureau Group.

At BICES 2023, XCMG introduced the all-new upgraded walking excavator products known as "steel mantis". The 10-ton and 20-ton modular walking excavators are providing more solutions for emergency rescue and special operations in mountainous conditions. XCMG also highlighted Asia's only all-terrain, rubber-tracked bulldozer with a maximum speed of 58 kilometers per hour, a high-speed excavator with the industry's first mechanical steering technology and a steady travel speed of 80 kilometers per hour, and more as part of the emergency rescue solutions.

XCMG has launched the 2023 digital and intelligent construction fleet at the exhibition, featuring a series of comprehensive solutions from intelligent construction equipment and digital monitoring to coordinated fleet operation.

The 15 new energy equipment products showcased at BICES 2023 included the world's largest tonnage hybrid all-terrain crane, the XCA300L8-HEV. Its highly efficient fuel-electric conversion in extended range mode can save 80,000 to 100,00 yuan (US$ 10,959-13,699) of operation costs annually. Its "Peacock" series large-tonnage high-voltage lithium forklift, 105-ton electric mining ruck XGE105, the world's first unmanned electric mining truck XDR80TE-AT, pure electric excavator XE215E, hybrid pump truck HB62VH, pure electric mixing truck G4802BIIVE, as well as new energy aerial work platforms, are bringing sustainable, green solutions for global customers.

As XCMG continues to advance the five strategies of "high-end, intelligent, green, service-oriented, and globalization," it has achieved success in the new business sectors. In the first half of 2023, XCMG's aerial work, mining, sanitation, harbor, and agriculture machinery reported a revenue of 12.3 billion yuan (US$ 1.69 billion), an impressive year-on-year growth of 44.5 percent, which accounted for 23.99 percent of total revenue.

