Chula Vista Veterans Home to be First Recipients of Immersive VR Glasses Through BVL Grant

MyndVR Distributes Headsets to All Eight CalVet Locations Statewide via $250,000 Grant

CHULA VISTA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyndVR, the leading provider of VR-based, digital therapeutic experiences for the aging population, has announced the deployment of virtual reality glasses to all eight Veterans Homes of California. The deployment of MyndVR technology is made possible by a grant from BVL (Bowlers to Veterans Link), a 501c3 charity dedicated to funding recreation therapy programs that address the emotional and physical needs of veteran and active-duty military personnel. This expansion underscores the ongoing momentum of MyndVR, aligning with the growing demand for advanced technologies like VR to enhance senior care.

The BVL grant was created to help deploy MyndVR technology through the innovative HTC Vive immersive glasses, to 50 state veterans homes across the United States. The California Department of Veteran Affairs (CalVet) is the third state veterans home group selected to receive the immersive technology.

Chris Brickler, CEO of MyndVR, highlighted the transformative potential of VR-based, immersive therapeutics: "Research is showing that immersive therapeutics can have a profound impact on the holistic health of our aging veterans – across emotional, behavioral, physical and cognitive health. We are proud of our partnership with BVL to deploy the MyndVR platform to every veterans home in the state of California. We believe these veterans have earned this amazing technology."

CalVet is committed to ensuring that veterans of all eras and their families receive the state and federal benefits and services they have rightfully earned through their selfless and honorable military service. CalVet's mission is to serve veterans and their families with dignity and compassion, striving to help them attain the highest possible quality of life.

"We are thrilled that the residents of our Chula Vista Veterans Home and other Veterans Homes in our system of care will benefit from this amazing technology and opportunity," said CalVet Secretary, Lindsey Sin. "Virtual Reality is a beneficial tool for memory care patients and helps ensure that our veterans enjoy a higher quality of life. We thank the Bowlers to Veterans for their dedication to our residents and for supporting this program."

BVL was established in 1942 when bowlers across America rallied to raise funds for purchasing planes to transport wounded servicemen and women back home from World War II. Since its inception, the bowling community has raised over $56 million to support those who have served. Bowling centers and associations will continue to generate funds for veterans throughout November, which is designated as BVL Month in America.

About MyndVR

MyndVR is the leading provider of VR-based, digital therapeutics for senior living communities, home care agencies, Veteran homes, and adults aging at home in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. The company is also a proud Allied Partner with We Honor Veterans. MyndVR is building the most advanced portfolio of original and licensed therapeutic VR content that enables older adults to interact with the outside world in innovative ways that promote engagement, wellness, and positive outcomes. MyndVR also co-created DigitalTherapyNOW.org – a purpose-driven coalition of academic and industry partners designed to educate lawmakers to support the successful passing of the Access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act of 2022. For more, visit MyndVR.com.

About BVL

BVL is bowling's own and oldest charity, raising more than $56 million since 1942 to fund recreation therapy programs that address the emotional and physical needs of veterans and active-duty military, including sports, music, crafts, technology, and adaptive equipment for rehabilitation activities. BVL is a national nonprofit 501 (c) (3) charity that is consistently acknowledged for efficient and effective programming delivered with extremely low overhead. BVL has been recognized as one of "America's Best Charities" by Independent Charities of America, earned a "Top-Rated" Nonprofit distinction from GreatNonprofits, and is also a member of the Combined Federal Campaign (#93325). For more information, visit www.BVL.org.

About CalVet Veterans Homes

The Veterans Homes of California system of care offers affordable long-term care to older and disabled veterans as well as their eligible spouses and domestic partners. With eight facilities across the state, the services offered range from assisted living programs with minimal support to 24-hour skilled nursing care for veterans with significant clinical needs including memory care. CalVet staff are uniquely capable of serving the needs of our veterans and provide an environment that honors their service to the country. The Veterans Homes are nationally recognized for the premier care and services they provide to California's veterans. For more information on the Homes visit www.calvet.ca.gov/calvet-programs/veteran-homes.

CONTACT: myndvr@5wpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE MyndVR Inc.