Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation Announces Historic Public Input Campaign "Help Design History"

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation (GWOTMF) announced a first-of-its-kind public input campaign, " Help Design History. " The campaign invites the public to share design insight for the National Global War on Terrorism Memorial, which will be built on a designated site on the National Mall.

The campaign will run from September 26 to October 17 for 22 days, representing 22 years of America's ongoing fight against terrorism. As part of this campaign, Americans have an opportunity to design history by providing their thoughts, inspiration, and dreams for the Memorial that will honor all those impacted by the Global War on Terrorism, including uniformed and non-uniformed military personnel, civilians, their families, as well as everyday men and women who have sacrificed to protect our freedom.

"The 'Help Design History' campaign reflects the Foundation's, and my personal, commitment to building the most comprehensive and inclusive war memorial in history. It will give a voice to every individual impacted by this incredibly complex conflict while showcasing the comprehensive story of our Nation's multi-generational war," said Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation President and CEO Michael "Rod" Rodriguez. "No other national war memorial in history has been built on insight from American citizens. We firmly believe that this approach will reflect a diversity of experiences, services, and sacrifices, thereby telling the story of the countless Americans who stepped forward to serve us all."

The Global War on Terrorism began as a response to the cowardly acts of 9/11. Spanning five continents, America's longest modern-day war engages an unprecedented combination of uniformed and non-uniformed men and women serving their country. The announcement of the campaign coincides with the 22nd anniversary of CIA Operation Jawbreaker, the entry of "first-in" forces into Afghanistan on September 26, 2001. The Foundation honors and brings awareness to this influential day in American history, on which the CIA's presence in Afghanistan just 15 days after the 9/11 attacks epitomized the country's responsiveness and resilience.

The public input campaign continues the Foundation's resolve to give those with personal experiences around the Global War on Terrorism a voice in the Memorial's design. The Foundation has also established a Design Advisory Council (DAC), a body consisting of Gold Star family members, veterans, active-duty service members, and additional stakeholders, to educate and advise lead architect Marlon Blackwell on the Memorial.

"The process by which the final design is chosen is as important as the design itself," said DAC co-chair Elliot Ackerman. "An essential part of that process is this public input campaign, reinforcing that this Memorial isn't only for veterans, but for all Americans."

"Our mission is to remind the American people of the price still being paid for freedom and to encourage them to express their thoughts on how the Memorial can best honor our Global War on Terrorism heroes," said DAC co-chair and Gold Star Fellow Jennifer Ballou. "The Design Advisory Council is honored to also share our personal experiences with the Foundation design team."

Interested members of the public can submit their ideas here: https://www.gwotmemorialfoundation.org/helpdesignhistory/.

About the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation

Formed in 2015 by veterans, military spouses, and supportive Americans, the Global War on Terrorism (GWOT) Memorial Foundation is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designated by Congress to lead the effort to plan, fund, and build the GWOT Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Our sole mission is to construct an inclusive place of honor for both uniformed and non-uniformed personnel who served and sacrificed as part of global counterterrorism operations since September 11th, 2001. The Memorial will be a place for Americans to honor, heal, be empowered, and unite. The Memorial is being funded entirely by donations; by law no federal government funding will be used. All donations are 100% tax deductible. Learn more by visiting our website . And be sure to follow our progress on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

