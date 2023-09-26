Samuel Adams Just Unlocked Beer Lovers' Phobia: Cenosillicaphobia

Brewery Introduces 'Beer Fest, Fear Fest' to Solve the Fear of An Empty Beer Glass This Spooky Season

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Fall is undoubtedly Beer Season. From tailgating to the latest fall brew flavors, the pint glass is definitely half full - never half empty - for beer lovers in autumn. So, it's understandable why 38% of American beer drinkers admit that Cenosillicaphobia - the fear of an empty beer glass - is a relatable fear, according to a new survey1 commissioned by Samuel Adams and conducted online by The Harris Poll. In fact, 20% of American beer drinkers say they'd rather run into an ex than have an empty beer glass. This spooky season, Samuel Adams introduces Beer Fest, Fear Fest - the ultimate beer season challenge that's no match for your favorite fall seasonal brew, OctoberFest .

Starting Sunday, October 1, head to Beer Fest, Fear Fest in partnership with Bucket Listers, to face your biggest fear this spooky season - Cenosillicaphobia. Beer Fest, Fear Fest is an OctoberFest-themed haunted experience where drinkers are challenged to carry a full-to-the-brim pint glass of the #1 fall seasonal beer2 through a series of jump scares. Each week, one bold drinker that makes it through the scarescape with a full glass will be rewarded3 with a season's supply of chilled-to-the-bone OctoberFest, so their pint glass stays full all autumn long.

"Beer Fest, Fear Fest is all about embracing beer season and facing your biggest fears," said Lauren Price, Head of Brand, Samuel Adams. "We know our drinkers are up to the challenge and there's no other way to celebrate than with (a full) pint of the #1 fall seasonal beer, OctoberFest."

Beer Fest, Fear Fest Details:

When: Available throughout October

Where: The Summer Club at the Ravel Hotel in Long Island City (8-08 Queens Plaza S, Queens, NY 11101)

website to book your tickets, in partnership with Bucket Lister's Cityside Pumpkin Patch Tickets: Visit Bucket Lister'sto book your tickets, in partnership with Bucket Lister's Cityside Pumpkin Patch

event landing page . Giveaway: For full details on the Beer Fest, Fear Fest contest, visit the

Beer Season Brews:

And, if you can't experience the haunted hops for yourself, drinkers nationwide can head to their local store and pick up a pack of Samuel Adams or other seasonal offerings in their area by visiting samueladams.com/find-a-sam .

ABV: 5.3% | Available in: 6pk 12oz Bottles: SRP $9.99 | 12pk 12oz Bottles: SRP $17.99 | 28-pack 12 oz bottles: SRP $29.99 | 12pk 12oz Cans: SRP $17.99

Flannel Fest: Flannel Fest is a new brew featuring robust notes of toasted bread and caramel, balanced by a light floral hop aroma. This classic German lager - Munich Dunkel - will keep you cozy during your coldest of beer season adventures.



Hoppy Lager : A Beer Fest Variety Pack exclusive, Hoppy Lager brings flavorful crushability to the highest of hikes, craziest tailgates and most hard-core corn mazes. With a twist on a classic lager, this brew features big, juicy hop notes with crisp drinkability.



Available in: Available in: 12pk 12oz Bottles: SRP $17.99 | 24pk 12oz Bottles: SRP $28.99 | 12pk 12oz Cans: SRP $17.99

The Greatest Party on Earth:

In addition to Beer Fest, Fear Fest, Samuel Adams is continuing to own fall Beer Season through the introduction of Beereal, the world's first "cereal" made to be enjoyed with Samuel Adams OctoberFest. Complete with nothing but beer's favorite snack, Beereal features pretzels, instead of traditional cereal. There's even a mini-cornhole game on the back of the box! While the first Beereal drop has already come and gone, it may not be too late to get your hands on beer's favorite cereal. Head to @SamualAdamsBeer on Instagram on September 29 for more details.

Enter for a chance to win a Samuel Adams stein now through October 30 . Lastly, get your steins ready - prost!for a chance to win a Samuel Adams stein now through

