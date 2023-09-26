Yumi Launches into Whole Foods Nationwide this Fall

Yumi brings its best-selling lineup to Whole Foods to meet increased consumer demand at retail

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Functional kids nutrition brand Yumi is expanding its retail footprint by introducing its popular line of organic, nutrient dense snacks to Whole Foods this fall. The leading children's nutrition and food sciences company will offer nutrition-first, clean-certified snacks for toddlers and young children at Whole Foods locations nationwide. This expansion features their top-selling, Rice-Free, Organic Meltable Puffs and Superfood Veggie Organic Bars, including a "Mango & Kale" flavor that will be available exclusively at Whole Foods.

Yumi Mango + Kale Organic Oat Bar

The brand, which launched its retail business in 2021 with Target, also expanded into Sprouts nationwide earlier this year.

Yumi's organic, vegetable and fruit-filled toddler bars have quickly become one of the best-selling products in the kids snack category–the Strawberry Rhubarb and Blueberry Purple Carrot flavors claiming the number 1 and number 2 best-selling slots this summer1. These bars are specifically designed to address common nutrient deficiencies in U.S. toddlers, with a proprietary blend of superfood vegetables and fruit that provide a good source of iron, zinc, B vitamins, fiber and choline without added sugar.

"We're so excited to partner with Whole Foods, given the company's long-standing commitment to continually improving our food system by empowering families with healthier options," said Evelyn Rusli, Co-CEO of Yumi.

In addition to the organic bars, Whole Foods shoppers can expect to find Yumi's signature rice-free meltable puffs, formulated to support brain development with choline and iron. All of Yumi's products have earned the Clean Label Project's Purity Award, which rigorously tests for over 400 different contaminants, including heavy metals and toxins.

ABOUT YUMI

Since its national launch in 2019, Yumi has been on a mission to improve the health of future generations through transparent, science-backed nutritional products. Yumi leverages data and food science to empower its community of families, with products and content designed to support every stage of childhood development. Yumi's products are organic, plant-based, gluten-free, non-GMO, and kosher, and the brand is certified by the Clean Label Project. For more information about Yumi and its offerings, visit their website at www.HelloYumi.com or follow them on social media @YUMI.

1 According to Neilsen data, ending July 1, 2023

