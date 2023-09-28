Estelle Colored Glass Celebrates 4 Years With Annual Sale And A Month Long Of Giveaways

HOLLY HILL, S.C., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Estelle Colored Glass is pleased to announce their fourth birthday. Within the month of October, the Estelle brand is offering their annual birthday sale and a month full of exciting giveaways.

Estelle's One + Only Sale Of The Year!

The annual birthday sale will begin on October 1, 2023 and continue through October 10, 2023 exclusively at www.estellecoloredglass.com .

Following the sale, a week full of giveaways featuring Le Creuset will launch on Estelle Colored Glass' social media. Beginning on Sunday, October 8, the Estelle brand will offer daily opportunities to enter for a chance to win a grouping of Estelle Colored Glassware and a Le Creuset Dutch Oven.

The week long of giveaways will come to an end on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

To close out the birthday month, on Sunday, October 15, Estelle will launch a three day giveaway searching for their three most obsessed followers. Each winner will receive a $1000 gift certificate. Entries can be submitted at www.estellecoloredglass.com .

About Estelle Colored Glass

Estelle Colored Glass is a luxury brand of hand-blown and specialty made colored glass cake stands and drinkware in a mix of jewel tones and soft pastels. The Estelle Colored Glass collection is comprised of original commissioned pieces made by glass artisans in Poland at a glass making company with a rich 100-plus-year-old history. Estelle Colored Glass pieces are best described as "jewels for your table."

