Rapid Apps Welcomes New CEO and Executive Team to Drive Growth

Rapid Apps brings on board an experienced executive team to propel company growth

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Applications Group (Rapid Apps), the leading ERP software solution for heavy equipment construction subcontractors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Curran as Chief Executive Officer, along with four highly experienced construction technology leaders to its executive team. Co-founder Matthew Bullis will remain on the executive team as the Chief Strategy Officer to focus on long-term strategy and innovation. This leadership expansion aims to fuel the company's continued growth and market expansions and follows recent growth equity financing from Wavecrest Growth Partners and MassMutual Ventures.

Rapid Applications Group, LLC (PRNewswire)

Curran expressed his excitement about the future of Rapid Apps, stating, "I am thrilled to join the Rapid Apps team and lead this exceptional company into its next phase of growth. Matt and his team have built an outstanding product suite that is making a significant impact in the heavy equipment construction services industry. With unparalleled industry domain expertise, combined with the new software executives, we look forward to strengthening Rapid Apps' position as the industry leader."

Rapid Apps provides a comprehensive software solution that enables heavy equipment construction subcontractors to optimize fleet utilization with modules like scheduling and job dispatching, telematics GPS tracking, mobile workforce labor tracking and payroll, plus customer ordering, billing, and payments. Rapid Apps customers quickly see improvements in their operations and cash flow, allowing them to focus on better serving their customers rather than manually managing the work. Customers in the concrete, hydrovac, and crane sectors, including market leaders like Brundage-Bone, Concrete Pump Partners, and Kinetic Industry, trust Rapid Apps to manage their operations and gain performance and productivity insights.

Curran is the former CEO of Building Engines (acquired by JLL in 2021), Vela Systems (acquired by Autodesk in 2012), and Eleven Technology (acquired by Trimble in 2006), among others. Curran started his career in software development and implementation at Accenture and currently serves on the board of Knowify, a software company for labor-intensive subcontractor trades, and Polestar Global, the leader in maritime intelligence.

Joining Curran is an experienced executive team including Brian Clarke as the Chief Sales Officer, Chris Martin as the Chief Financial Officer, Jim Hammel as the Chief Customer Officer, and Peter Billante as the Chief Product and Marketing Officer. Each executive brings significant leadership and SaaS expertise, along with decades of prior experience in construction management, fleet management, asset management, and transportation & logistics software companies. Altogether, the new leadership team will focus on growth of new and existing markets by expanding the product offering and increasing customer value.

Bullis shared his enthusiasm stating, "I am absolutely thrilled to welcome the new leadership team. They bring with them a wealth of experience and knowledge about the industry. Through our best-in-class software solution for management of heavy construction equipment, we have been involved in most concrete construction projects in the geographies we operate. Now, I'm excited to partner with this incredible team to fuel our growth in hydrovac excavation, crane services and beyond. Combined with our recent capital raise, the strength of our new management team will ensure Rapid Apps becomes the solution of choice in the equipment-focused subcontractor market."

ABOUT RAPID APPLICATIONS GROUP (Rapid Apps)

Rapid Applications Group (Rapid Apps) is the leader in software solutions for the heavy construction equipment services industry with hundreds of customers across North America, Europe, and Australia. Rapid ERP, Telematics GPS, and the Rapid On-the-Go mobile apps are the most widely used and trusted software products in the industry, enabling companies to dispatch and manage the complex requirements for construction work involving concrete pumping, hydrovac excavation, crane services dispatch, and other types of heavy construction jobs. With the growing trend of digitalization of the construction industry, Rapid Apps' flexible, scalable solutions are poised to lead the future of heavy construction fleet management with innovative mobile and telematics products, and cloud-based optimization and analytics. For more information, visit rapidappsinc.com

ABOUT WAVECREST GROWTH PARTNERS

Wavecrest Growth Partners is a growth equity firm focused on investing in and partnering with leading B2B software and technology-enabled services companies based in both North America and Western Europe. Wavecrest targets investments in high-growth companies with proven products and business models and brings to bear a differentiated combination of investing and operating experience and networks to help accelerate growth and profitability. Wavecrest's team has over five decades of collective investing and operating experience in growth-stage B2B technology companies, including numerous successful outcomes. For more information, visit www.wavecrestgrowth.com

ABOUT MASSMUTUAL VENTURES

MassMutual Ventures (MMV) is a multistage global venture capital firm with teams based in Boston, Singapore, and London, managing over $1 billion in investment capital. MMV helps accelerate the growth of the companies it partners with by providing capital, connections, and advice. With its deep expertise and extensive Fortune 500 network, MMV helps entrepreneurs build compelling and scalable companies of value. For more information, visit www.massmutualventures.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rapid Applications Group