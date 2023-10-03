Round will enable scaling of nationwide network for spray drone services in agriculture

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rantizo, the leading operator network for spray drone services, announced today an expansion of its oversubscribed Series A funding round. Led by Leaps by Bayer , with Fulcrum Global Capital and Innova Memphis , this round will allow the new executive team to lean into a new growth strategy for Rantizo.

www.rantizo.com (PRNewswire)

Rantizo Announces Over $6M Series A Funding Expansion

"Our vision is to build a service network that puts autonomy to work in ag, starting with spray drone services. We are excited to expand our nationwide operator network, deploy our work management and as-applied map software, and continue our exponential growth in acres treated," said CEO Mariah Scott.

Rantizo has more than doubled the total acres flown YoY, with operators in 30 states. Rantizo operators currently fly and apply with more than 20% of the Top 50 ag retailers, using spray drones to provide timely, local and precision application services for crops ranging from Arkansas rice to Iowa corn to Oregon hops and Idaho potatoes, enabling ag retailers to expand their services to growers.

"A common mantra you hear across agriculture is 'we are going to have to do more, with less.' We believe that autonomy is the future of modern agriculture, and the Rantizo best-in-class software platform, deep drone operator network, and experienced management team provide acceleration not only for the emerging 'spraying-as-a-service' industry but the entire agriculture automation sector as well," said Kevin Lockett, Partner at Fulcrum Global Capital.

Up to 60% of ag retailers say their number one challenge within their operations is workforce availability. Another top five item on that list is the adoption and use of new technology. Rantizo provides a solution for both with a nationwide operator network, leading drone service and support, and job management software.

"The way Rantizo addresses farmers' problems by seamlessly integrating drone services into existing workflows is a perfect fit for our FarmTech focused fund," said Jan Bouten, Partner at Innova Memphis.

"Rantizo has been a great partner in servicing our grower customers. The drones utilized by Rantizo allow us to provide crop inputs on acres that otherwise may miss an application or go untreated due to poor or wet conditions. We look forward to building upon our current successes and growing this partnership across more of our geography," says Jordan Hart, Regional Operations Manager, Simplot.

This year, Rantizo more than tripled the acres treated for Simplot, a result of the new strategy introduced by CEO Mariah Scott. She joined the company in April, after leading Verizon Robotics and the successful acquisition of Skyward, a drone management company, by Verizon. At Rantizo, she strengthened the executive team, bringing in leaders with extensive experience in software, service operations, agricultural sales and marketing, aviation, drones and finance.

"We are excited about the new leadership team at Rantizo. They bring the deep and diverse experience across drones and agriculture required to effectively deploy the service and deliver on the strategy" said PJ Amini, Sr. Director, Leaps by Bayer.

About Rantizo

Rantizo connects demand and supply for agricultural spray drone services with a turnkey service platform. We enable industry leading drone applicators by selling drones, support, software and training, and our service platform connects demand for acres to be sprayed to local operators. Rantizo operators fly and apply in 30 states, providing qualified, licensed, and insured precision application services. Look for us in a field near you or learn more at www.rantizo.com . For media inquiries please contact Brady Eilers .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rantizo