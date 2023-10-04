Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week Signs a Memorandum of Agreement with Digital Health New York to Advance the Digital Health Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week (ADGHW), a platform which brings together the world's most renowned experts and decision makers to accelerate the transformation of the future of healthcare ecosystem globally, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Digital Health New York (DHNY), the premier network of CEOs, founders, payers and providers driving New York's healthcare. The Agreement seeks to enhance collaboration, spearhead innovation and long-term investment, and create opportunities for knowledge exchange in the global digital health ecosystem.

Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week Signs a Memorandum of Understanding with Digital Health New York to Advance the Digital Health EcosystemFrom left to right: Bunny Ellerin, Co-Founder & CEO, DHNY and H.E. Dr. Ahmed Alkhazraji, Executive Director, Strategy and Policy at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi

The DHNY and ADGHW Agreement will have a duration of two years. During this period, DHNY and ADGHW will collaborate towards access to long-term investment, contribution to R&D advancements, enhancing scientific credibility, and access to subject-matter experts.

His Excellency Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: "ADGHW's partnership with DHNY seeks to foster innovation as we unify efforts for the continued development of the digital health ecosystem globally. Our shared commitment is the cornerstone of our collective pursuit for a healthier world. Through our partnership, we seek to elevate endeavors in pursuit of transforming the healthcare ecosystem and enhancing the quality of care through integrating the latest technological advancements to develop preventive measures and treatments for communities and patients around the world."

Bunny Ellerin, Co-Founder & CEO: "DHNY is thrilled to collaborate with Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week to unlock opportunities for knowledge exchange and promote digital health on a global scale. This partnership is consistent with DHNY's mission to increase the visibility of New York as a leader in healthcare innovation and bring people together to share ideas, spark new directions and create success".

The healthcare needs demand borderless collaboration and access to digital tools to solve the complex and growing health challenges affecting populations worldwide. Existing synergies between ADGHW and DHNY help bring this to reality, with both organisations committed to supporting ongoing research and development initiatives, particularly in the fields of genomics, preventative medicine, and predictive medicine. Together, they will harness the innovative cultures present in New York and Abu Dhabi to inspire groundbreaking advancements in healthcare.

Signed by H.E. Dr. Ahmed Alkhazraji, Executive Director, Strategy and Policy at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Bunny Ellerin, Co-Founder & CEO, DHNY, the Agreement will leverage both parties extensive networks to access long-term investments and forge partnerships in the global digital health arena, confirming New York and Abu Dhabi as vibrant healthcare hubs.

ADGHW and DHNY recognise the critical importance of scientific credibility in the healthcare industry as they join forces in collaborative research studies and the creation of scientific literature. The Agreement will facilitate the exchange of knowledge among subject matter experts, guiding content strategy, diversifying speaker portfolios, and strengthening communication programs to enhance their roles as industry thought leaders.

To learn more about Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week, please visit: https://www.adghw.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2238526/ADGHW.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week (ADGHW)