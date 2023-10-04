G-SHOCK ANNOUNCES CAUTION YELLOW COLLECTION: A BOLD FUSION OF STYLE AND FUNCTIONALITY

The collection of four timepieces features high-impact and vibrant yellow accents

DOVER, N.J., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. is thrilled to unveil its latest creation, the Caution Yellow Collection. This unique lineup, comprising four stunning models – GWB5600CY-1, GAB2100CY-1A, GA100CY-1A, and GA700CY-1A – is designed to capture the essence of high-impact, high-visibility fashion.

Known for pushing the boundaries of design and performance, G-SHOCK has once again combined form and function in this collection set to hit stores today. What's more, the GWB5600CY-1 and GAB2100CY-1A models feature Bluetooth functionality, adding an extra layer of utility to these remarkable timepieces via the CASIO Watches app.

Each watch in this collection boasts a sleek matte black case and band, artfully accented with vibrant yellow highlights, offering a striking contrast that catches the eye and ensures unparalleled visibility. Drawing inspiration from the painted caution lines on roads, curbs, and walkways this collection incorporates two different tones of the accent color yellow – a light yellow that adds a colorful pop, and a dark yellow that intensifies visibility. These carefully chosen hues make a bold statement and enhance the watches' overall style.

Setting this collection apart is its ironic concept, "Black and caution yellow." Thanks to G-SHOCK's renowned toughness and reliability, there is no need to worry about putting these watches through the paces. With its fusion of technology and eye-catching design, these watches are a must-have addition to a watch enthusiast's collection.

These timepieces come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Auto LED Light

5 Alarms (1 w/Snooze Alarm)

Hand Shift Feature (analog hand models only)

Countdown Timer

1/100s stopwatch (24 Hr) (GWB5600CY, GAB2100CY)

1/1000s Stopwatch (24 Hr) (GA100CY, GA700CY)

World Time

The G-SHOCK GWB5600CY-1 and GAB2100CY-1A retail for $150, GA100CY-1A retails for $120, and the GA700CY-1A retails for $99 and are available today, at select retailers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

