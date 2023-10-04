NPH USA Earns Highest-Possible Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NPH USA is proud to announce that Charity Navigator, one of the leading and trusted sources of information on not-for-profit organizations, has recently awarded NPH USA a near perfect rating of 99% and 4 out of 4 Stars. This rating designates NPH USA as an official "Give with Confidence" charity, indicating strong financial health and ongoing accountability and transparency.

99% and 4 stars ☆☆☆☆ (PRNewswire)

"This endorsement is just another testimony to the tremendous impact a gift to NPH USA makes," said CEO John Deinhart .

"We have a great organization, a transformational mission, and a dedicated team," said John Deinhart, NPH USA's Chief Executive Officer. "I am thankful for the tremendous work and commitment of the entire NPH USA family. This 3rd-party endorsement is just another testimony to the tremendous impact a gift to NPH USA makes, and it illuminates the hard work and ethos of NPH USA staff, Board members, donors, and volunteers. We hope that those seeking to create a better, more just world for children will join us. Donors can have confidence knowing that their contributions will directly and significantly transform the lives of children and young adults living in extreme poverty."

Charity Navigator analyzes nonprofit performance based on four key indicators, including Impact & Results, Accountability & Finance, Culture & Community, and Leadership & Adaptability beacons.

"We are delighted to provide NPH USA with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence," said Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. "The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that NPH USA is able to accomplish in the years ahead."

To learn more about the vital, life-changing work of NPH, visit nphusa.org/Impact2022.

About NPH USA

Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos (NPH) is Spanish for "our little brothers and sisters." NPH USA supports more than 8,000 children and young adults living in extreme poverty in Latin America and the Caribbean, providing a nurturing family environment, education, health care, and vocational and life skills training. Children can thrive, enabling them to become independent, caring adults and break free from the cycle of poverty. NPH also fills a vital, lifesaving role with its operation of St. Damien Pediatric Hospital, the only hospital wholly dedicated to pediatric and high-risk maternity care in Haiti.

Nuestros Pequenos Hermanos (NPH) is Spanish for (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NPH USA