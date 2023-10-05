After An Extended Break from Tournament Play, Suncast Golfer Sam Bennett Ready to Resume Action at Sanderson Farms

RIDGELAND, Miss., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After an extended break from tournament play, Suncast Corporation's sponsored golfer Sam Bennett will resume play this weekend at the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson, Mississippi. Bennet will tee off on Thursday at 1:45 P.M. CT and Friday at 8:50 A.M. CT.

The tournament's host organization, Century Club Charities, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, who promotes the game of golf to benefit charities, has raised over $8.1 million for statewide charities since the tournament became part of the PGA Tour schedule in 1983.

Coming off the break, Bennett is eager to get back on the course and compete. "I have continued to work hard on my game during this time off, and I'm super excited to be back competing this week at Sanderson Farms," Bennett said.

To watch Sam compete for the $8.2 million purse at the Sanderson Farms Championship this weekend, fans can tune in Thursday and Friday on the Golf Channel, or stream the action online through ESPN+ or NBCSports.com.

"We're looking forward to seeing Sam get back onto the course after a few months off from tournament play, and it's an added bonus that this tournament is able to donate so much money to charities as well." said Tom Tisbo, owner and executive chairman of Suncast Corporation.

Sam Bennett was raised in Madisonville, Texas, before joining the golf team at Texas A&M in 2018. In June of 2023, he turned pro. For the latest updates on information on Sam's impressive golf career, follow him on Instagram @sambennettgolf.

About Suncast® and Suncast Commercial®

Suncast Corporation is a privately held designer, manufacturer, and distributor of consumer and commercial products for the home and industrial markets. The scope of their extensive product range includes innovative items in several categories encompassing, outdoor storage, lawn and garden, planters, snow tools, deck and patio accessories, outdoor furniture, and several others.

Suncast continues to be a leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality resin products made in the U.S.A. for over 35 years. The Suncast® brand is the market share leader in hose reels, outdoor storage, and snow tools. These products are sold through over 25,000 retail outlets in the United States and Canada, primarily through big box, hardware, clubs, and specialty retail chains as well as major e-commerce providers.

View original content:

SOURCE Suncast Corporation