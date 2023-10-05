HOUSTON TEXANS NAME HELLAS PREFERRED TURF PARTNER FOR HOME FIELD AT NRG STADIUM FOR SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

HOUSTON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hellas, the nation's leading sports services company is proud to once again be the choice partner for and provider of state-of-the-art turf solutions for the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. This six-year partnership signifies Hellas' commitment to delivering top-quality playing surfaces that enhance athletic performance and elevate the game-day experience for athletes.

Hellas installed a Matrix Helix® turf system at NRG Stadium for the sixth consecutive year. Matrix Helix provides excellent traction, optimal footing, and superior shock absorption, reducing the risk of injuries and ensuring peak performance for players. The Houston Texans have played at NRG Stadium since it opened in 2002. (PRNewswire)

"Our commitment to quality & innovation aligns perfectly with the Texans' goals." Reed J. Seaton Hellas President & CEO

Hellas has established a sterling reputation in the sports industry, known for its innovative products and cutting-edge technologies. With a focus on sustainability, durability, and player safety, Hellas turf systems have become the preferred choice of renowned sports teams and facilities worldwide.

"Hellas is honored to partner with the Houston Texans as the team's Preferred Turf Provider," said Reed J. Seaton, President, and CEO of Hellas. "Our commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with the Texans' goals. We are excited to contribute to the team's success by delivering a world-class playing surface that meets the highest standards of performance and safety."

As the exclusive turf partner for the Houston Texans, Hellas installed its premium Matrix Helix® Turf system at NRG Stadium prior to the Texans' first pre-season game. This same system can also be found at the Texans' Houston Methodist Training Center. Matrix Helix turf is engineered to replicate the feel and performance of natural grass while offering unmatched durability and consistency. Designed with cutting-edge fiber technology, the Matrix Helix turf systems provide excellent traction, optimal footing, and superior shock absorption, reducing the risk of injuries and ensuring peak performance for players.

"We are proud to continue our multi-year partnership with Hellas," said Jerry Angel, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at the Houston Texans. "We are looking forward to an exciting 2023 season of Texans football on Hellas' playing surface."

Owned by Harris County, NRG Stadium, like many NFL stadiums, is used year-round for a variety of events, making it a popular destination for Houstonians and tourists from around the world. One of the largest events hosted at NRG is the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, a three-week event that includes nightly professional rodeo and concert events held inside NRG Stadium. In the spring of 2023, NRG was also home to the NCAA Men's Final Four.

Being a multi-use stadium makes it necessary to install new turf each football season. As part of their ongoing partnership with the Houston Texans and Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation (HCSCC), Hellas will transport and install the turf used at NRG during the 2022-2023 season at a Houston-area youth facility.

Hellas' six-year partnership with the Houston Texans has helped solidify the company's standing as a leader in the sports turf industry. With a track record of delivering successful projects for professional sports franchises, colleges, high schools, and municipal facilities, Hellas continues to revolutionize the way sports are played and experienced.

About Hellas – Located in Austin, Texas, Hellas is the largest vertically integrated sports contractor in the United States, specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. In addition to completing hundreds of K-12 and collegiate sports projects across the nation, Hellas has also installed fields at game day or practice facilities for the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Commanders, and Green Bay Packers. The Hellas Group has multiple offices located around the world. For more information about Hellas and its industry-leading turf solutions, please visit HellasConstruction.com

About Houston Texans – Located in Harris County, the Texans are an American professional football team competing in the National Football League as a member club of the American Football Conference South Division. The Texans play their home games at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit HoustonTexans.com

About Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo – Located in Harris County, Texas, The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $575 million to the youth of Texas and education. For more information, please visit rodeohouston.com

About Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation (HCSCC) – Located in Houston and created by the Commissioners Court of Harris County for the purposes of aiding and acting on behalf of Harris County in managing, operating, maintaining, and developing the sports and entertainment complex located on County-owned property, known as NRG Park. For more information, please visit nrgpark.com/hcscc/

Media Contact:

Jeff Power

Hellas Director of Communications

jpower@hellasconstruction.com

The 2-2 Houston Texans wore battle red uniforms in their 30-6 win over Pittsburgh at NRG Stadium Sunday. The Texans play on Matrix Helix® turf installed by Hellas in their home stadium as well as the Houston Methodist Training Center. (PRNewswire)

Building For Sports. Building It Right. (PRNewsfoto/Hellas Construction) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hellas