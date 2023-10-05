NetRise Wins 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for "Automotive Cybersecurity Solution of the Year"

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetRise , the company providing granular visibility into the world's Extended Internet of Things (XIoT) security problem — encompassing the modern firmware and software component security challenges of IT, OT, IoT, and other connected cyber-physical systems — today announced the company won the 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards for "Automotive Cybersecurity Solution of the Year."

NetRise has been recognized in the seventh annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program as the best in the industry for excellence and innovation. NetRise received this award for its next-generation firmware and IoT security platform, which empowers organizations to identify risks in the software components running on devices. Produced by market intelligence organization CyberSecurity Breakthrough, this annual award performs the most comprehensive evaluation of cybersecurity companies and solutions today. It recognizes the best products, solutions, and companies within the crowded information security marketplace.

As the number of IoT devices continues to increase at an exponential rate, all too often, security considerations are an afterthought in development. For instance, a connected vehicle can have 50 embedded systems manufactured by dozens of third-party vendors and contain third-party components and code dependencies, which leads to a supply chain with unknown and unaddressed vulnerabilities. NetRise supports the automotive industry by enabling organizations to understand what is in their devices and the entire software supply chain to identify risks and vulnerabilities.

Seeking to solve the world's XIoT security problem, NetRise is the first platform to provide comprehensive insight into shared vulnerabilities across all firmware images in an organization. The NetRise Platform undertakes continuous analysis as more data is added, making the platform more efficient over time. A cloud-based SaaS solution, it reduces the time and cost of firmware security programs so that organizations can quickly find and remediate previously undetected issues by providing and enabling:

SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) Management: Consume and generate a list of 'ingredients' for each device.

Risk & Vulnerability Management: Constantly updated risk assessments, with risk scoring and prioritization based on likelihood of exploitation and impact.

Firmware Analysis & Security: Comprehensive insight into shared vulnerabilities across all firmware images in an organization.

Regulatory Compliance: Determine if third-party code introduces legal and compliance issues and meets SBOM provision mandates.

Product Build Assurance: Accurate analysis of new products and versions before deployment, enabling safer patching and safer devices.

Real-Time Risk Tracking: Gain a constantly updated understanding of device risk.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards, which further solidifies our commitment to providing customers with cutting-edge technologies so they can quickly find vulnerabilities in their environments," said Thomas Pace, CEO of NetRise. "Our automated platform provides users across industries and verticals with much-needed visibility into the 'black boxes' of XIoT devices and truly represents a breakthrough solution for the automotive industry. We look forward to continuing our mission of delivering groundbreaking cybersecurity solutions so that organizations can protect themselves from firmware-based attacks and threats."

CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards recognizes the world's best information security companies, products, and people in a range of categories, including Security-as-a-Service, Managed Security, Cloud Security, Security Information and Event Management, Threat Intelligence, Behavior Analytics, Unified Threat Management, Web Security, Messaging and Email Security, Encryption, and more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from many different countries worldwide.

About NetRise

Based in Austin, Texas, NetRise was built by defensive cyber experts bred across the private sector, intelligence community and U.S. federal government to solve the firmware security problem. The company is currently partnering with companies across manufacturing, automotive, medical devices, industrial control systems, satellites and many more. https://www.netrise.io/

