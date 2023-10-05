Paradigm for Parity® launches Center for Action

One-stop resource hub for companies to accelerate progress to parity

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm for Parity launches the Center for Action, a new one-stop resource hub for Paradigm for Parity coalition member companies to accelerate progress in advancing women across all levels of business leadership. The Center's goal is to provide an ongoing and responsive suite of resources for implementation of gender parity and DE&I practices.

"It's a powerful new resource for our coalition members," -- Sandra Quince , CEO Paradigm for Parity

The Center for Action brings relevant, powerful new partnerships to extend and support Paradigm for Parity's Five-Point Action Plan:

Minimize or eliminate unconscious bias

Significantly increase the number of women in senior operational roles

Measure targets at every level and communicate progress and results regularly

Base career progress on business results and performance, not presence

Identify women of potential and give them sponsors, as well as mentors

Through the Center for Action, coalition members of Paradigm for Parity will have access to a growing powerful consortium offering leadership development and coaching, an inclusive pipeline of diverse women interns, strategic DE&I support, sponsorship training—and much more.

Sandra Quince, CEO Paradigm for Parity said, "We are thrilled to launch the Paradigm for Parity Center for Action. It's a powerful new resource for our coalition members that gives them ready access to best-in-class organizations dedicated to DE&I and gender parity in corporate culture. We know we can't do this work alone, and we've begun to gather partners we know and love to do the work of deep transformation of our workplaces."

Under the Center for Action's umbrella, Paradigm for Parity member companies will find convenient access and exclusive custom services, unique opportunities, or program savings. The launch phase includes the following four inaugural partners:

LiveGirl , a nonprofit that builds confident, inclusive leaders, and offers free leadership development, mentorship, career readiness, and advocacy for girls and young women.

Sheri West, Founder & CEO of LiveGirl, "We are excited to engage P4P members through SHE WORKS™ to provide internship equity and equip diverse young women with career-readiness skills, professional purpose, and social capital so they may thrive in the workforce."

TONE Networks , a proven, practical and cost-effective online micro-coaching and mentoring platform designed to connect, grow and retain early to mid-career employees at scale.

Gemma Toner, Founder & CEO of TONE Networks, "By working together, we can continue to take proactive action to level the playing field by scaling and reaching as many women as possible. TONE's micro-coaching and mentoring platform is a practical and proven solution for engaging, developing and retaining women in the workplace."

AceUp, a human-centered leadership development partner that offers the industry's most qualified leadership coaches and a scalable technology and analytics platform for building high-performing coaching cultures.

"Our partnership with Paradigm for Parity on the Center for Action aligns perfectly with our core goals and values surrounding gender parity, diversity, equity, and inclusion. Our organization firmly believes in the power of diversity as a driver of innovation, creativity, and overall business success. We recognize that achieving gender parity and fostering an inclusive workplace is not just the right thing to do, but it's also essential for our clients long-term sustainability and growth," Joshua Templeton, Chief Revenue Officer, AceUp

Linkage , a SHRM company that drives inclusive change within organizations through a comprehensive, expert-led sponsorship initiative.

"Linkage's partnership with Paradigm for Parity is critical to spreading the impact that sponsorship programs have within organizations to advance women leaders Linkage aims to change the face of leadership – literally by getting more women and other underrepresented populations into leadership, and figuratively, by helping all leaders become more purposeful inclusive leaders. Our partnership will help accelerate that mission," Kristen Howe, Chief Product Officer, Linkage.

For more information about the Center for Action and how to become a member of Paradigm for Parity, contact Kathleen Luparello (kathleenluparello@paradigm4parity.com).

About Paradigm for Parity®

As a nonprofit founded by a group of women executives in 2015, the Paradigm for Parity® coalition supports its member companies around the world in achieving gender parity including racial equity in their corporate leadership within 15 years of joining the coalition. In partnership with member company executives and recognized experts, the organization develops and promotes actionable strategies that transform corporate culture, so that women of all races, cultures and backgrounds have equal power and opportunity.

