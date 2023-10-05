PrizePicks Announces Marketing Partnership with Braves Development Co

Leading fantasy sports company partners with Atlanta's premier entertainment complex

ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the largest fantasy sports operator in North America, announced today that the company has extended its relationship with the Atlanta Braves as the club's Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner to now partner with the Braves Development Co to sponsor The Battery Atlanta entertainment complex. The two premier entertainment companies will work together on unique marketing opportunities for sports fans in Atlanta.

"PrizePicks was born in Braves Country and over the past few years we have shared many celebrations at The Battery Atlanta while growing from a startup just down the road to becoming the number one fantasy sports operator in the country," said PrizePicks CEO and co-founder Adam Wexler. "We look forward to being a part of the next chapter of memories with our hometown team."

As part of the partnership, PrizePicks will receive prominent signage throughout The Battery Atlanta, including a mural on the exterior wall of Yard House along the Spanish Steps to PBR. Additionally, the PrizePicks brand will take over The Battery Atlanta™ outside of Truist Park™ during October.

"This collaboration with PrizePicks marks another milestone in our enduring partnership," said Mike Plant, President & CEO of Braves Development Company. "Together, we will continue to create unparalleled experiences for all visitors to The Battery Atlanta."

The Battery Atlanta ranks among the premier mixed-use developments in sports, welcoming 10.1 million visitors in 2022.The sponsorship of The Battery Atlanta builds upon the Atlanta-based sports and entertainment alliance that started in 2020.

PrizePicks is the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings, expanding its workforce to more than 300 with plans to continue adding jobs across Braves Country and throughout the United States.

As PrizePicks continues to expand, responsible gaming education remains a key focus for the company. For more information visit www.prizepicks.com/help-center/responsible-gaming .

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the largest skill-based fantasy sports operator and the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2023 Inc. 5000 rankings. The company was recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America. With current team and league partnerships including NASCAR, Atlanta Braves, Big3, Atlanta United and North Carolina Courage, PrizePicks is a fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports, covering a wide variety of sports leagues from the NFL and NBA to esports titles League of Legends & Counter-Strike. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the PrizePicks workforce has grown to over 300 in the past year, with the company recently being recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. For more information, visit www.prizepicks.com .

About The Battery Atlanta™

Anchored by Truist Park, home of the World Champion Atlanta Braves™, The Battery Atlanta™ is a sports and entertainment experience unlike any other. The Battery Atlanta™, a 2.25 million square-foot mixed-use development, located at the intersection of I-75 and I-285, offers an unmatched mix of boutique shopping, market-exclusive entertainment experiences, chef-driven restaurants, the Omni and Aloft Hotels, The Coca-Cola Roxy and 531 residences. The complex includes offices One Ballpark Center, Comcast's regional headquarters; Two Ballpark Center, home to SPACES; Three Ballpark Center, which serves as the global headquarters of Papa Johns and the North American headquarters of TK Elevator; Four Ballpark Center, home to Southwire and DCO Commercial Floors; and future site for Truist Tower, which will house Truist Securities. Powered by Comcast's all-fiber network and delivering multi-terabit capabilities, The Battery Atlanta™ has the highest-capacity network serving any mixed-use development in the nation. For more information on The Battery Atlanta™ please visit batteryatl.com or connect on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

