REAL SIMPLE and New York Road Runners To Host One of The Largest Women-Only Half Marathons in the Country in Central Park

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL SIMPLE, the go-to source for practical, useful and clever solutions to make every aspect of your busy life easier, today launched registration for the 2024 REAL SIMPLE Women's Half Marathon, which will take place on Sunday, April 28, 2024 in New York City's Central Park. The race is hosted in collaboration with New York Road Runners (NYRR), the world's premier community running organization. To register for the 2024 REAL SIMPLE Women's Half Marathon, visit here .

Registration Opens for the REAL SIMPLE Women’s Half Marathon, Set to Take Place on Sunday, April 28 (PRNewswire)

"We are beyond thrilled to be hosting one of the largest women's half marathons in the country, for 13.1 miles of fun, fitness, camaraderie, and to support Food Bank for New York City's Woman to Woman campaign, a great initiative that provides food and hygiene products to underserved girls and women in New York City. As a devoted runner myself, I plan to join the thousands of participants and spectators in Central Park this spring," said Lauren Iannotti, REAL SIMPLE Editor in Chief.

Leading up to race day, REAL SIMPLE will feature a variety of stories for runners at all skill levels offering actionable ideas for hitting your fitness goals, tips for starting a walking routine, advice for race day, and more. This content will be available in the magazine, on RealSimple.com, and on the brand's social media platforms including Facebook , Instagram , X/Twitter , and TikTok .

"It's an honor to organize and host the REAL SIMPLE Women's Half Marathon – a race dedicated to celebrating female empowerment – alongside our partners at REAL SIMPLE," said Christine Burke, NYRR's Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Runner Products. "Together, New York Road Runners and REAL SIMPLE empower, support, and inspire women of all ages to be active and live healthy lifestyles, and we look forward to welcoming thousands of women to Central Park in April."

On the day of the race, supporters and spectators are welcome to cheer on runners along the course and visit the Race Day Festival at the park's Naumburg Bandshell. The festival will include a live band, fun activities, free samples, exciting raffles, awards ceremony, and more.

Food Bank For New York City will be the charity partner for the event, raising funds and awareness for their Woman to Woman campaign that ensures women and girls in New York City have access to food, period products and personal hygiene essentials.

Register for the REAL SIMPLE Women's Half Marathon here and learn more about the event at RealSimpleHalf.com . Entry fees start at $75 for NYRR members and $85 for non-members. Every entrant will receive a commemorative t-shirt, gift bag, and a one-year digital subscription to REAL SIMPLE magazine and every finisher will receive a medal. Join the conversation on social media by following the REAL SIMPLE Women's Half Marathon @RealSimpleHalf on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter/X .

ABOUT REAL SIMPLE

REAL SIMPLE provides practical and useful solutions for simplifying every aspect of a modern woman's busy life. By tightly curating the best advice, products and services to make decisions simple, REAL SIMPLE delivers a judgment-free guide for life, leaving her lighter, more accomplished, and in control. As the number one women's lifestyle magazine at newsstand and on Apple News+, REAL SIMPLE connects with its passionate audience across platforms, from its print magazine, digital channels and podcasts to licensed products, brand experiences and more. REAL SIMPLE is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

ABOUT NEW YORK ROAD RUNNERS

NYRR's mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world's premier community running organization. NYRR's commitment to New York City's five boroughs features races, virtual races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR's premier event is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features a wide population of runners, from the world's top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit nyrr.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dotdash Meredith