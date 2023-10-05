Socure and eCU Technology Partner to Accelerate the Customer Onboarding Experience and Combat Fraud for Credit Unions

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. and HOUSTON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Socure , the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, and eCU Technology, a leading provider of innovative solutions for credit unions, today announced their partnership. By leveraging Socure's industry-leading identity verification and fraud platform – SocureID+ – eCU Technology customers can securely verify and onboard consumers accurately in real-time, eliminating friction at sign-up for legitimate users and blocking fraudulent applicants, all while reducing wait times and freeing up internal resources.

"Consumers are seeking a digital-first, friction-free experience with financial institutions, which is critical for attracting and retaining new customers. Simultaneously, as the identity fraud landscape evolves, trust and security remain paramount," said Evan Rabinowitz, Vice President of Business Development at Socure. "The seamless integration of Socure's services into eCU Technology's workflows ensures that our joint credit union customers can streamline their processes, accelerate decision-making, prevent fraud, and increase consumer satisfaction."

Socure's predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from physical government-issued documents as well as email, phone, address, IP, device, velocity, date of birth, SSN and the broader internet to verify identities in real-time. While other competitors may boast more data, they often lack the advanced analytics needed to derive reliable value from the data and, in worst cases, output inconsistent risk results. Its platform delivers the most accurate and robust identity verification and proofing, Know Your Customer (KYC/CIP), fraud risk prediction and document verification solutions in the market.

"We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Socure and the integration of their industry-leading identity verification and fraud prevention services into our workflows. At eCU Technology, our commitment has always been to empower our clients with the tools they need to provide exceptional experiences to their members. This partnership with Socure aligns perfectly with that mission," said Matthew Downing, President of eCU Technology. "By joining forces with Socure, we are confident that we can further strengthen our client's ability to mitigate risks, prevent fraud, and build lasting relationships. This partnership represents an exciting step forward in our pursuit of excellence and innovation, and we are eager to see the positive impact it will bring to our clients and their members."

At the heart of eCU Technology's ORIGINS platform lies its ability to automate the entire origination process, seamlessly guiding applications from inception to completion. ORIGINS eliminates the need for manual and resource-intensive origination, ensuring that every step, every document, and every decision is handled with precision and efficiency.

About eCU Technology

Founded in 2015, eCU Technology® is a financial service technology company providing online account and lending technology that increases the account opening and origination experience to foster new account growth, increase deposit and loan volume, streamline processes, and create efficiencies.

With eCU Technology's ORIGINS® Platform, financial institutions can establish new relationships, deposit accounts and originate consumer loans with greater productivity and increased scale while also delivering a powerful, flexible, and personalized user experience. Solutions include workflow customization, automated approval, comprehensive back-office management, deposit and lending operations, and more. eCU Technology is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit ecutechnology.com , call 800.722.3594, or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Socure

Socure is the leading platform for digital identity verification and trust. Its predictive analytics platform applies artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques with trusted online/offline data intelligence from physical government-issued documents as well as email, phone, address, IP, device, velocity, date of birth, SSN, and the broader internet to verify identities in real-time. The company has more than 1,800 customers across the financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce industries, including four of the top five banks, 13 of the top 15 card issuers, the top three MSBs, the top payroll provider, the top credit bureau, the top online gaming operator, the top Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) providers, and over 400 of the largest fintechs. Marquee customers include Chime, SoFi, Robinhood, Gusto, Public, Poshmark, Stash, DraftKings, the State of California, and Florida's Homeowner Assistance Fund. Socure customers have become investors in the company, including Citi Ventures, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Capital One Ventures, and MVB Bank. Additional investors include Accel, T. Rowe Price, Commerce Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Sorenson, Flint Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and others.

