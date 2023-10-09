ISSUANCE OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH LTIP

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital Limited, the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today announces that, in connection with the Burford Capital 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP"), it has on October 6, 2023 issued 263,511 new ordinary shares, no par value per share ("Ordinary Shares"), to satisfy the vesting of restricted stock units pursuant to the realization of awards under the LTIP on October 5, 2023. This issuance of Ordinary Shares was largely offset by the share repurchases announced on September 19, 2023 and completed on September 26, 2023.

Application will be made for these 263,511 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange plc. The expected date of admission is October 13, 2023. These 263,511 new Ordinary Shares will also be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Following the issuance of these new Ordinary Shares, the Company's issued ordinary share capital is 219,313,388, of which 350,947 Ordinary Shares are held in treasury and do not have any voting rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company, excluding treasury shares, will be 218,962,441 after giving effect to this issuance of new Ordinary Shares. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit www.burfordcapital.com .

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events.

Except as required by law, Burford undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

