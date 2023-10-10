CONAIR TO BRING NEW DISTRIBUTION CENTER AND 700 NEW JOBS TO HAGERSTOWN, MARYLAND

Company will lease 2.1 million square-foot facility

BALTIMORE, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conair LLC–a leading developer, manufacturer, and marketer of health and beauty products and kitchen appliances–is planning to establish a distribution center in Washington County. The company will lease approximately 2.1 million square feet at a soon-to-be constructed facility at 10440 Downsville Pike and 17250 Sterling Road. This warehouse will become the largest in Maryland and the largest in the nation for small appliances. With this Mid-Atlantic expansion, Conair will create approximately 700 new full-time jobs in Maryland over the next 10 years.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore (left) and Conair LLC CEO Ronald Diamond (right). Credit: Patrick Siebert (PRNewswire)

"After meeting with Governor Moore, I am delighted to find a shared commitment to creating prosperity and fostering a thriving business environment," said Ronald T. Diamond, CEO and President of Conair LLC.

"It's very exciting to welcome a global company like Conair to Maryland," said Governor Wes Moore. "Our state's distribution and logistics industry continues to thrive as companies aim to reach customers in record time. Conair will see great success with this new facility and our dedicated local workforce."

To assist with project costs, the Maryland Department of Commerce is working on approving a $2 million conditional loan through Advantage Maryland (MEDAAF). Additionally, Washington County is providing a $200,000 conditional loan to help Conair complete the project, pending approval from the Board of County Commissioners. The company is also eligible for various other incentives and tax credits, including the More Jobs for Marylanders program and the state's Job Creation Tax Credit.

"We are pleased to assist Conair with its move into Western Maryland," said Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson. "By locating in Washington County, the company will have convenient access to major consumer markets, as well as several highways and ground and freight hubs. We look forward to seeing Conair grow throughout the region over the next decade."

"We are honored that industry leader Conair has selected Washington County as home for its newest distribution facility," said Commissioner President John Barr. "The investment of $75 million dollars into this property will significantly benefit our local economy and workforce. This announcement further verifies Washington County, MD is a strategic hub for interstate commerce and we are proud to add Conair to the list of internationally recognized companies who have put their roots down in our wonderful community."

"We are looking forward to this partnership, which will allow us to be more responsive to our customers' needs," said Conair Senior Vice President of Distribution and Logistics, Dan Kochenash. "As we work together with the Maryland Department of Commerce, this operation provides us with a platform to improve service today and expand our business in the future."

About Maryland Commerce

The Maryland Department of Commerce stimulates private investment and creates jobs by attracting new businesses, encouraging the expansion and retention of existing companies, and providing financial assistance to Maryland companies. The Department promotes the State's many economic advantages and markets local products and services at home and abroad to spur economic development and international investment, trade and tourism. Because they are major economic generators, the Department also supports the arts, film production, sports and other special events. For more information, visit commerce.maryland.gov .

About Conair LLC

Based in Stamford, CT, with operations worldwide, Conair LLC is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded personal care and small kitchen appliances, cookware, hairbrushes & accessories, cosmetic bags, and travel accessories. Conair's iconic brands include Cuisinart®, Conair®, Babyliss®, Scünci® and Waring®. Conair sells its products in more than 120 countries across six continents. To learn more about the company, visit www.conair.com .

